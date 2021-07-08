Oregon Trail Days Craft Show, Art Show bring special touches

For the 29th year, the Oregon Trail Days Craft Show will return to the celebration.

This year, organizer Gina Mattley says, vendors are being pulled from Colorado, South Dakota, and of course, Nebraska and the Panhandle.

“We almost have a parkful of vendors,” she said. “I would say we have about 80 vendors. We have a variety of different items, jewelry, wood carving, metal work. It’s mind-boogling.”

For the kids, there will be face-painting, washable tattoos and even a bounce house.

Food vendors are among the vendors with the Cornhusker Roast one of the most popular, but also new vendors and returning vendors such as the Snowie Bus. For example, Mattley said, one vendor will be providing a Mexican street corn dish that she makes and also does fruit.

“It sounds delicious,” she said.

Perfect Blend will provide entertainment.

Many of the vendors that come to the show are regulars, so if you have a favorite from past shows, they are likely among the planned vendors.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Mattley said. “It has gone from 10 vendors to what we have now. Many of the vendors have been coming for 10 to 15 years.”