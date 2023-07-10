The food fair will return to Oregon Trail Days on Friday, July 14, with nearly 30 food vendors offering all types of cuisines, including Mexican, Chinese, American and barbecue offerings.

Organizer Jodi Ruzicka said, “You can get pretty much anything you want to eat. There’s Chinese food, there’s Mexican food for tacos, you can get barbecue. All kinds of ice cream, lemonades. ... There’s a wide variety.”

Vendors are coming from near and far to set up trucks and tents for the fair, including local restaurants like China House and Emporium Express as well as some from far out of town, including a barbecue restaurant from Sheridan, Wyoming.

Ruzicka said that while the food fair has been going on for some time, recently they have seen some changes to the structure of the event.

“Many, many years ago (they) just set up tents and the food vendors were there, but now we have self-contained food trucks that come in, so it’s kind of fun,” Ruzicka said.

Unlike some other events during the Oregon Trail Days, there is no official competition aspect for the food fair. Ruzicka, however, said that there is somewhat of an unofficial competition among vendors, who always want to sell out of their products.

The fair will run from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 14, and the Oregon Trail Days committee expects a large crowd.

The fair will be set up in downtown Gering and will run concurrent to the Rod and Custom Car Show on the north end of 10th Street in front of the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse.