Car aficionados are surely getting ready for the Oregon Trail Days Rod and Custom Car Show.

The show will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 14, on Gering’s 10th Street in front of the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse. It is at the same time as the food fair, which will be just down the road in downtown Gering.

One of the organizers, Doug Mercer, expects a strong turnout this year. He said the event regularly spills out into surrounding blocks when there are no more available spots on the 10th Street block where the event takes place.

“We usually have somewhere between 65 and maybe 80-plus cars. We never know what’s going to show up,” Mercer said.

The competition portion of the show is divided into several categories involving the type of car as well as when it was built and what kind of modifications have been made.

One of the largest divisions is the stock class, which is divided between early and late stock with the dividing line placed at 1942. Mercer said the late stock class includes plenty of well-known entries such as Corvettes, Mustangs and Camaros.

Other classes include street rods, street machines, builders, pickups and tuners. Mercer also said he would not be surprised to sew a few motorcycles at the show as well.

Some categories such as tuners and builders provide some intriguing differences from the other classes. Tuners are usually imported vehicles from overseas factories and tend to be Japanese. Mercer described the builder class as vehicles that are “not finished, but it’s close enough to being finished that you can drive it and it’s safe.”

The Nebraska State Highway Patrol will also continue its annual appearance at the show. Although Mercer was unsure what display is planned for this year, they have usually had something to do with road safety.