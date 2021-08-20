Oregon Trail Days old settlers announced

GERING — There were 260 Old Settlers, Half Century Club members and guests who registered and attended the meetings and luncheons during Oregon Trails Days on July 9 and July 10 at the Gering Civic Center.

Fourteen states were represented. The oldest settler registered was Mildred Fitts. Half-Century Club president Mark Gies and Vice President- Alice Wineman’s family conducted the meetings.

Honorary Old Settler President was Dr. Dan Clark and Alice Wineman (posthumously) was the honorary Vice-President. Bill Peters presented the honorary officers with awards from the Oregon Trail Days Board. Gov. Pete Rickets presented the officers with the awards of The Great Navy of the State of Nebraska. Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman introduced distinguished guests attending the luncheon. Entertainment was the Tabor Dance Academy and the Truth Be Tolled Bell Duet.

Honorary Old Settler Officers for 2020 will be President Rick Meter and Vice President Meredyth Gentry. Tim Ault will be president and Jan Rahmig the vice-president of the Half Century Club for 2022.

Miss Nebraska was in attendance at the Saturday meeting.

Old Settlers meeting organizers issued a multitude of thanks and appreciation to the many volunteers who gave their time and talent to have a successful gathering of Old Settlers and Half Century Clubs.