Oregon Trail Days returns with traditional events, July 7-10

Oregon Trail Days is celebrating the start of its second century. The community will be able to enjoy a variety of events during the 101st annual celebration July 7-10.

“Many of the events we typically do are coming back,” said Oregon Trail Days general manager Bill Peters.

The celebration begins Thursday, July 7, at 6 p.m. with the Kick Off Block Party and Street Dance in downtown Gering. The meal is $4 per plate and includes barbecue beef sandwiches and chips provided by The Meat Shoppe. Volunteers from Platte Valley Companies will serve the food.

Friday’s festivities begin at 7 a.m. with the Don Childs Run. Registration starts at 6 a.m. in front of Main Street Appliance along 10th Street in Gering. There is a $10 fee to participate.

The Vera Dulaney Memorial Art Show will be Friday and Saturday at the Gering Civic Center. There will be hundreds of pieces on display that previously went through a juried show to qualify for exhibition. Friday’s show will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The art show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Kids will take to the streets around Legion Park Friday for the Kiddie Parade at 10 a.m. Registration is from 9:15-9:30 a.m.

“There will be a Kiddie Parade at the park at 10 a.m. as tradition requires,” Peters said. “The Kiddie Parade has kids march from 12th Street to 10th Street and go down 10th Street to the next block and turn right back to Legion Park.”

After the Kiddie Parade, there will be street games, inflatables and snacks at Legion Park.

The Old Settlers Luncheon will begin at noon Friday.

On Friday afternoon, the public can compete in a street vault in downtown Gering between Fresh Foods and Intertech, Peters said. The tentative plan is to set the opening height at 4 feet, 6 inches. There will be a 10-minute warmup period every hour, and all competitors will check in and give opening heights at 2 p.m. There will not be separate competitions for different divisions.

Later, the community can enjoy cultural cuisine during the International Food Fair from 5-9 p.m. on 10th Street. After grabbing a bite to eat, the public can walk up the road and view the classic cars and hot rods on display during the rod and custom car show from 5-9 p.m.

The day will close with a 7:30 p.m. performance by the Gering City Band at Legion Park. There will also be square dancing on 10th and O streets at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s events start with a benefit pancake feed in Gardner Park, sponsored by the Gering High School girls softball team from 7-9:30 a.m. Also at 7 a.m., Scotts Bluff National Monument will be the site for the Bicycle Hill Climb.

The festivities will get muddy as the 10th annual mud volleyball tournament begins at Five Rocks Amphitheater. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. There will be food vendors, the Chili Cook-Off and a beer garden open on the grounds.

Gering Legion Park will be the site for the craft fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The main parade for Oregon Trail Days is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9. To register for the parade, head to Gering High School to complete a form, starting at 8 a.m. Bands will meet at Gardner Park. Entries must meet at GHS before 8:30 a.m. to be considered for awards judging. Float lineup is from 8-9 a.m. Participants are asked to have floats decorated before their arrival at the staging area.

After the parade, Legacy of the Plains Museum is serving lunch from noon to 2 p.m. The lunch includes a hot dog or hamburger with chips and a drink. The museum is at 2930 Old Oregon Trail in Gering.

A beer and wine tasting will take place Saturday from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Days Building, 1125 J St. Food vendors and a live band will create a low-key social event for the public. Tickets are available at the gate for $25.

The Panhandle Quilt Guild Regional Quilt Show will open Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center.

The Chili Cook-off begins at 1 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater, in the area south of the amphitheater. Public tasting starts at 1 p.m. and the event ends at 6 p.m.

The horseshoe tournament also begins at 1 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park. There is a $10 registration fee, with registration on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact Tim Shaske at 308-641-3377.

The Gospel Jubilee will conclude the festivities Sunday, July 10, at 7 p.m. in Legion Park.

For more information about Oregon Trails Days, visit oregontraildays.com.

