Organizations come together to highlight abuse with social media campaign

Sixty percent of families involved in child abuse investigations, specifically 88% of those investigated for physical child abuse, also reported instances of animal cruelty occurring in the home, according to the National Sheriff’s Association. The association

Often times, Hilary Wasserburger, executive director of DOVES, said, domestic violence victims express concern about leaving an abusive partner because of concern about their pets. As advocates help domestic violence victims, she said, building pets into a safety plan is among the points touched on.

The Panhandle Humane Society offers a Safe Haven program in which they provide lodging and care for people who need to shelter as they leave a domestic abuse situation.

“We work with them (the families) and provide safe haven, keeping them at the shelter until they’re ready to take them back,” Lauren Brock, of Panhandle Humane Society, said. “We’re always happy to do it.”

Wasserburger and Brock said it helps to ease a family’s mind to know that their pet will be safe, that they can visit them.

“It’s been a world of a difference,” Wasserburger said. “It’s has been a real seamless relationship for us and our clients who have used that service have really appreciated it.”