 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Organizers excited to bring back Don Childs after a one-year hiatus
0 comments

Organizers excited to bring back Don Childs after a one-year hiatus

{{featured_button_text}}

With a full slate of events returning to Oregon Trail Days, runners will once again hit the road at the Don Childs Jr. Memorial 5-mile Run on Friday, July 9.

Race organizer Randy Plummer said he isn’t sure what to expect with not having the event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The race usually attracts around 200 runners, Plummer said.

“I’m worried that people aren’t going to come out. I hope they do,” he said. “I just want to get the message out that we’re back in business. Pretty much everything is going to be normal,” he said.

Plummer said he hopes that people are ready to come out and decide they want to run in the race.

“It was pretty nerve wracking to live through that because you didn’t really know what direction the pandemic was going to go,” he said. “I don’t think anybody really minded not having it. I’m pretty sure everybody’s sick and tired of that. Yeah, they want to come out and start getting back to normal and this is a good way to do it.

Registration for the run begins at 6 a.m. in front of Main Street Appliance on 10th Street in Gering. Registration ends at 6:45 a.m. to allow organizers to get everything squared away in the timing system.

The registration fee is still only $10 and includes an event T-shirt.

The 5-mile race starts in downtown Gering at 7 a.m. Runners then head west to the monument before turning around and heading back to 10th Street.

The runners will follow the same route that has been run in the past.

“We used to change the course all the time but we had different reasons to kind of keep it this one. Yeah, just to keep. It’s easier to supervise the path, as far as keeping it as far as keeping it safe along the way. Yes, easier to manage, so nobody gets hit by a car,” Plummer said. “One year we had the course all mapped out and it rained really hard the night before, and it wiped out a lot of the course so we had to change the course and so we just decided to stick with the same course because it’s easy to manage.”

The men's and women's overall winners and the winners in each age category will earn awards.

Registration forms can be found on the Oregon Trail Days website at www.oregontraildays.com/don-childs-run.html#/

A Guide to Oregon Trail Days

Check out these stories about the events that will make up Oregon Trail Days' 100th Celebration this year. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News