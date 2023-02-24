Leadership Scotts Bluff’s annual Hoops 4 Heroes event is quickly approaching. This year’s fundraiser scheduled for March 17 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center will benefit Kyle’s Day Foundation. A foundation established in Kyle’s name to promote peer support for first responders and their families through activates once a month known as Kyle’s Day.

Leadership Scotts Bluff is still on the search for sponsors for this year’s event. There are spots available in the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Sponsorship Levels. Sponsors will receive a table along with various forms of advertisement for their organization. For more information on becoming a Hoops 4 Heroes Sponsor, message Leadership Scotts Bluff on Facebook.

Individual tickets can be purchased at the door for $30 a person. Tickets are also sold online athttps://bit.ly/3S57HEV, at Riverstone Bank in Scottsbluff and Gering and ALLO Communications in Scottsbluff.