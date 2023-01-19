Organizers of Old West Balloon Fest announce dates for 2023 event

Organizers are excited to announce the dates for the 2023 Old West Balloon Fest. This year’s Old West Balloon Fest will take place Aug. 7-12.

Once again, hot air balloons will fill the Western Nebraska skies in Scotts Bluff County. This will be an action-packed week with entertainment, great food, and activities. There will be something for the whole family to enjoy.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Aug. 7-9 — Kids Balloon Camp — New this year, balloon camp for kids. Organizers will kick off the event with balloon camp from 9-11 a.m. each morning, Monday through Wednesday. The camp is designed to teach about all aspects of hot air ballooning. Children from the ages of 5-13 will learn the science and mechanics of ballooning. Details and sign up for the camp will be available on the website in April.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Opening Night Glow — Public Welcome 6 to 9 p.m. Location – Western Nebraska Community College, Scottsbluff, NE

Thursday, Aug. 10 — Media flight, location TBA.

Friday, Aug. 11 — Platte Valley Companies presents Old West Balloon Fest sunrise launch begins at 6:15 a.m. Gates open at 5:30 a.m. Location – Mitchell Airfield, on South Mitchell Road, Mitchell, NE. New special shapes will be revealed this year, tethered rides for children. New food and merchandise vendors on the field each morning. Event pass is required to enter the field.

Saturday, August 12 — Platte Valley Companies presents Old West Balloon Fest sunrise launch begins at 6:15 a.m. Gates open at 5:30 a.m. Location – Mitchell Airfield, on South Mitchell Road, Mitchell, NE. New special shapes will be revealed this year and tethered rides for children will be offered. New food and merchandise vendors on the field each morning. Event pass is required to enter the field.

Saturday, August 12 — Craft Fair, Weiner dog races, and Corn Hole Tournament from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location – Center Ave, Mitchell, NE. Enjoy browsing over 80 vendors participating in the Old West Balloon Fest Craft Fair. Weiner dog races take place in the park at the south end of Center Ave at 11 a.m. The Corn Hole Tournament takes place in front of Redz Bar beginning at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12 — Rural Radio presents the Night Glow at Five Rocks Amphitheater. Gates open at 5 p.m. The evening will have tethered rides, food trucks, beer garden, music, and over 40 hot air balloons will glow at dusk. Location — The Grasslands at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering. Event pass is required to enter the field.

For more information about the event or becoming an event sponsor or vendor, contact Colleen Johnson 308-225-0128, or visit our website, theoldwestballoonfest.com.

