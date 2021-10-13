Organizers talk new features for the fifth annual High Plains Mini-Con

Independent comic creator Mathew Rhys found himself conversing with Christa Pelster, the general manager of Uptown Scottsbluff mall, several years ago.
“She said, ‘Those comic conventions are kind of cool. What would it take to make something like that happen?’ I said, ‘Oh, money and time, and I don’t have either.’ But that started the wheels rolling,” Rhys said.
It wasn’t long before Rhys helped put together the first High Plains Mini-Con. The event celebrates its fifth year on Saturday, Oct. 16, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The first year went really well, and every year, it keeps going,” Rhys, now the vice president of the mini-con, said.
Like in previous years, the 2021 Mini-Con will take place at Uptown Scottsbluff.
At the event, one can find several vendors, cosplayers and panels. It’s a big draw for fans of nerd culture in the Panhandle. Rhys said there are usually a few hundred attendees each year. Quite a lot, the organizers said, for a convention which primarily advertises on Facebook.
“We are definitely working within the confines of having a limited budget of zero dollars and a team of four to figure out new content and new things to bring each year,” mini-con president Blaine Sexton said.
This year, guests can expect half a dozen panels. Sexton said the mini-con often recycles popular panels from previous years, but there will still be new ones to attend. These include a potential panel on anime and a new interactive panel based around the card game ‘SUPERFIGHT.’
“You’ll have two people opposing on the stage. They’re given a set of cards with a person and a power and they’re meant to argue over who would win in a fight,” Sexton said.
There will also be a one-page comic drawing contest, with different categories for adults, teenagers and children. The last hour of the fair will be devoted to a cosplay contest. Several creators will sell comics and other collectibles, including some they have created themselves.
“There’s a special kind of magic being able to meet someone who’s actually read your material,” Rhys said.
At first, most of the event’s vendors were people the organizers knew. As it has grown, more vendors either come from the Scottsbluff community or are fans who “jump to the other side of the table,” as Rhys put it.
However, this year the convention is putting stricter limits on what vendors can sell. Their products may be nearly anything as long as they are primarily related to “nerd” or “fan culture.”
“We’re trying not to become a craft fair,” Sexton said.
The convention’s organizers said they were still on the lookout for additional vendors, and will accept applications until the day before the event itself.
“If you’re somebody who makes comics, makes cosplay supplies, who does tabletop gaming ... any of that kind of stuff that fits directly in ... give us a call,” Rhys said. “If you’re somebody who makes Star Trek-themed bath soaps, let us know.”
For more information about the event, Rhys and Sexton can be contacted at facebook.com/HighPlainsMiniCon.