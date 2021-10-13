Organizers talk new features for the fifth annual High Plains Mini-Con

This year, guests can expect half a dozen panels. Sexton said the mini-con often recycles popular panels from previous years, but there will still be new ones to attend. These include a potential panel on anime and a new interactive panel based around the card game ‘SUPERFIGHT.’

“You’ll have two people opposing on the stage. They’re given a set of cards with a person and a power and they’re meant to argue over who would win in a fight,” Sexton said.

There will also be a one-page comic drawing contest, with different categories for adults, teenagers and children. The last hour of the fair will be devoted to a cosplay contest. Several creators will sell comics and other collectibles, including some they have created themselves.

“There’s a special kind of magic being able to meet someone who’s actually read your material,” Rhys said.

At first, most of the event’s vendors were people the organizers knew. As it has grown, more vendors either come from the Scottsbluff community or are fans who “jump to the other side of the table,” as Rhys put it.

However, this year the convention is putting stricter limits on what vendors can sell. Their products may be nearly anything as long as they are primarily related to “nerd” or “fan culture.”