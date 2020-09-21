Original celebration postponed, honors moved to Mexican Independence Day

Two-year-old Sayorra Billie couldn’t stop giggling as her princess crown kept falling down while 2019 Senior Division Queen Sol Manriquez wrapped the Tiny Tots first runner-up sash around Billie at the Sept. 16 fiesta royalty pageant. The Tiny Tots and Intermediate divisions of the pageant were held on Friday, Sept. 18, at the Guadalupe Center.

The pageants, which typically take place on May 5 for the annual Cinco de Mayo celebrations, had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus. Event organizers used the opportunity to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with the pageants instead.

The event, usually adorned with traditional dancers, Hispanic food and a parade, wasn’t quite as grand as usual. The Guadalupe Center was decorated with some fun fiesta and traditional decorations and raffle prize winners were announced, but only the younger divisions of the pageant occurred this year.

The pageant did not hold its Junior and Senior divisions due to a lack of entries in those divisions for this year, according to the pageant director and coordinator Mary Ann Shockley.