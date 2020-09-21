Original celebration postponed, honors moved to Mexican Independence Day

Two-year-old Sayorra Billie couldn’t stop giggling as her princess crown kept falling down while 2019 Senior Division Queen Sol Manriquez wrapped the Tiny Tots first runner-up sash around Billie at the Sept. 16 fiesta royalty pageant. The Tiny Tots and Intermediate divisions of the pageant were held on Friday, Sept. 18, at the Guadalupe Center.
The pageants, which typically take place on May 5 for the annual Cinco de Mayo celebrations, had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus. Event organizers used the opportunity to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with the pageants instead.
The event, usually adorned with traditional dancers, Hispanic food and a parade, wasn’t quite as grand as usual. The Guadalupe Center was decorated with some fun fiesta and traditional decorations and raffle prize winners were announced, but only the younger divisions of the pageant occurred this year.
The pageant did not hold its Junior and Senior divisions due to a lack of entries in those divisions for this year, according to the pageant director and coordinator Mary Ann Shockley.
Nevertheless, Shockley still wanted to honor the younger children who signed up to participate. Their divisions sell raffle tickets to raise money for the Los Guadalupanos Folkloric Dancers, and those who sell the most tickets are crowned king and queen of the pageant.
Having begun selling tickets back in January and February, there were two girl and one boy contestants in the Tiny Tots division and two girl and two boy contestants in the Intermediate division.
The 2020 Sept. 16 pageant winners were Selena Kautz, Tiny Tots Queen; Sayorra Billie, Tiny Tots first Runner-up; Pace Ventura, Tiny Tots King; Lisandra Longoria, Intermediate Queen; Sophia Meier, Intermediate first Runner-up; Julian Torres, Intermediate King; and Adryk Billie, Intermediate first Runner-up.
The Tiny Tots division is for ages two to four, and the Intermediate division is for ages five to nine. Along with a crown, sash and flowers for the girls, the winners received 15% of their ticket sales back.
“I thought it went well,” Shockley said. “Most of my parents and grandparents were here.”
Organizers of the event also held a caravan-style parade on Sunday, Sept. 20, to celebrate Mexican Independence Day and honor the pageant winners. The parade traveled from the Guadalupe Center to East Overland and from there down Broadway up to 27th Street. There were over 70 vehicles in the parade.
“It (was) just going to be caravan-style, because we can’t throw candy and we can’t have horses and floats and all that stuff,” Shockley said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.