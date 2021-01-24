Oshkosh hardware store comes up Aces

Having a solid hardware store is vital in a town such as Oshkosh, but Jared and Nathan both said the town has plenty to offer.

“In a little town like this, every business is important,” Jared said. “It’s important for us to have the lumber yard here in town. If somebody needs lumber, if they’re not there, they’re going to drive 90 miles to get it, and then what else are they going to get there? They’re also going to get plumbing. They’re going to get electrical. They’re going to get paint and things like that, so it’s important for the town to have all these services. Otherwise, people are still going to end up traveling.

“You go right back to the grocery store. It’s important to have the kind of a grocery store we have here. Pharmacy, you can go right down the list. A town like this, you can’t afford to lose any businesses.”

Growing up in the community was a good experience for the Loyd boys.