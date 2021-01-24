Oshkosh hardware store comes up Aces

OSHKOSH — More than 40 years ago, Kent and Kathleen Loyd had a vision to open up a hardware store on Main Street in Oshkosh.
That store opened as an independent store, then a True Value Hardware store in 1979, and has now moved to Highway 26 and transferred franchises to Ace Hardware, but the Loyd family is still there offering service to their customers.
Nathan and Jared Loyd are now the faces customers typically see in the store, whether it be helping select the best power tools or supplies for a project or helping select just the right appliances for the home.
In 2004, the store made the move to the former Texaco station for more room, and changed over to Ace Hardware in March 2019.
Relationships with their customer base is important to keeping things going in the store.
“We feel like we’ve got a great rapport with our community,” Jared said. “We strive for good customer service. Of course, that goes both ways. It’s a little town that really supports us, too.”
Jared said many people are surprised at how much the store has to offer, but he said, it’s important to have a good selection because of the store’s location.
“We basically sit smack dab, 45 miles in any direction you go to get to a bigger town,” he said. “As far as the things we sell, like plumbing, things like that, you’ve really got to go 90 miles either way to get to more selection than we have.”
Having a solid hardware store is vital in a town such as Oshkosh, but Jared and Nathan both said the town has plenty to offer.
“In a little town like this, every business is important,” Jared said. “It’s important for us to have the lumber yard here in town. If somebody needs lumber, if they’re not there, they’re going to drive 90 miles to get it, and then what else are they going to get there? They’re also going to get plumbing. They’re going to get electrical. They’re going to get paint and things like that, so it’s important for the town to have all these services. Otherwise, people are still going to end up traveling.
“You go right back to the grocery store. It’s important to have the kind of a grocery store we have here. Pharmacy, you can go right down the list. A town like this, you can’t afford to lose any businesses.”
Growing up in the community was a good experience for the Loyd boys.
“It was great,” Jared said. “The freedom of a small town, pretty much you’re out with the sun and home when the street lights come on. When I was growing up, I don’t think kids even thought about it that there was another way. We pretty well were out doing something. You were at the baseball park, at the swimming pool. One good thing about growing up in a small town, I don’t think there was ever a worry with the kids. Of course, we’d get in to mischief, but it was a good way to grow up for sure.”
From the time they were young, Nathan and Jared remember growing up in the store and helping out where they could, working after school and on summer breaks.
“By the time I was 12, 13, that was pretty well not run-around time,” Jared said. “When you get to be that age, it was time to help out where you could and when you could.”
Nathan recalled growing up a block away from the store.
“We’d go out across that block and run around in there and kind of grew up in (the store),” he said. “We grew up working in the summer there, helping out dad, and it’s been a true family business all these years.”
Maintaining the family business is important to Jared and Nathan.
“We take a lot of pride in being able to do this right now,” Nathan said. “The community has been fantastic. To be a part of this community has been a real honor. ... You couldn’t imagine a better community to try to run a business.”
Nathan said the family doesn’t have any plans to change any time soon.
“We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing,” he said. “We love doing it, and hopefully we’ll be able to keep doing it for a lot longer, It’s been 41, almost 42 years now, and hopefully this place will be around another 42.”
The legacy of being a local, family-run business comes with a drive to continue those traditions.
“I’ve thought about that,” Jared said. “You don’t want to be the one who drops the ball. I’ve seen signs from these family businesses going back decades, and you always think that’s amazing. The older I get, the more years we go, the more I start realizing how long ago 1979 was. You start to think, ‘It won’t be long, and we’ll be pushing half a century.’”