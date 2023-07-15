Cooks from across the Panhandle and beyond gathered at Five Rocks Amphitheater on Saturday for the Oregon Trail Days Chili Cook-Off.

The event has been a staple of Oregon Trail Days for many years and drew a sizeable crowd of attendees, all hoping to taste the best chili recipes around.

The field of competitors held both seasoned veterans and fresh faces like the Salty Beaches Chili team made up of sisters Chelsey Sinner and Courtney Armstrong. Although Sinner has competed in previous years, 2023 is the first year that the cook-off became a true family affair.

“This will be my third year and her first year,” Sinner said.

Armstrong added, “It’s our first time as a sister team.”

Sinner first joined the competition out of her love for cooking. Her enjoyment of the event prompted Armstrong to join in on the fun and represent her hometown.

“Chelsey and I spend a lot of time together, and just doing something together as sisters is kind of fun. It’s something new for me,” Armstrong said. “And we both graduated from Gering, so Oregon Trail Days is kind of a big thing for us as Gering graduates and we like to get out and participate in the activities.”

The Salty Beaches Chili team decided to compete in two categories: Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) and dry bean. The sisters even decided to spice things up with thematic decorations and names for their recipes.

“Our chilis are named,” Armstrong said. “Our CASI is called ‘High Tide’ and it’s a pork chili. It’s meat and sauce only. The other one is ‘Coastal Craze,’ and that’s a white chicken chili.”

Sinner said, “It’s got chicken, peppers … it’s hot.”

Sinner and Armstrong liked their odds in the competition and had a great time chatting with the cooks in the neighboring booth, though they couldn’t deny that some of the returning competitors were threats for the winner’s circle.

“Most people are repeats and we’re kind of the newbies,” Armstrong said.

One of those returning competitors was Mike Dallas, who has been traveling from the Cheyenne area to compete at the Oregon Trail Days Chili Cook Off since 2009.

“We started cooking in 2009, and this was probably only our second or third cook-off when it was over on the baseball field years ago,” he said. “It was fun, the crowd is awesome, the people are nice and friendly. Other than the heat, it’s always fun.”

Dallas chose to compete in three categories this year: green, dry bean and barbecue. The barbecue category was entirely new to him, and he decided to throw his hat into the ring in the spirit of trying something new.

“I was kind of getting tired of making red chili, so I decided I would skip the red chili and take a shot at the barbecue and see what happens,” he said.

When asked what made chili a special type of food, Dallas said that its variability and the ability to eat it any time stand out to him.

“It’s just something good that you can make and eat year round,” Dallas said. “And it never turns out the same, so it’s kind of fun to make it and see what happens.”

Hometown competitors Sinner and Armstrong share that appreciation for chili, but at the end of the day, the sisters were most appreciative of the time the competition allowed them to spend with their loved ones.

“It’s been a lot of fun," Sinner said. "Our family is all here, so we have support. It’s a family thing."