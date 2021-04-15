OTCF announces ‘Treasure Your Community’ hunt

SCOTTSBLUFF - The highly anticipated “Treasure Your Community” Treasure Hunt returns beginning Wednesday, April 28.

Over 100 people participated in the first Treasure Hunt, which preceded the WyoBraska Gives in 2018. As the week-long hunt progressed, it became more intense and focused on the 23people who remained in the hunt. OCTF organizers anticipate the same, if not greater excitement during this year’s Treasure Hunt, according to a press release.

The Treasure Hunt was designed to illustrate and educate what the Oregon Trail Community Foundation has done for the valley for the past 45 years, while showcasing nonprofits who will be participating in this year’s WyoBRASKA GIVES. WyoBraska Gaives is powered by the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, with The Holiday Family of Companies as the title sponsors and Fremon Motors as a sponsor and the official clue outlet for the “Treasure Your Community” hunt.

Past participants have remarked that they learned so much about our area, discovering places they never knew existed. This year will have different clues, and, of course, different treasures to be discovered. There certainly is no shortage of amazing discoveries in our community.

