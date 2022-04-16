Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic parish hosts 12th annual Stations of the Cross

Volunteers from Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic parish gave life to the story of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion Friday.

For the 12th year, community members from the church dressed as Jesus, Mary, Pontius Pilate and Roman soldiers to portray the first-century Biblical event in the parish’s annual Living Stations of the Cross.

The events were reenacted entirely in Spanish. Attendees first watched Pontius Pilate sentence Jesus to death in the Guadalupe Center. They then marched alongside Jesus and the Roman soldiers as they whipped him down 11th Avenue, 11th Street and 12th Avenue before returning to the Guadalupe Center to watch a portrayal of Jesus’s crucifixion.

“We want them to experience the passions of Christ and why he died for us,” event director Liz Hernandez said.

She, alongside her daughter Elizabeth Hernandez and others, helped put the Stations of the Cross together.

More than 100 people braved gray skies and cold wind to follow along in the path of Jesus, portrayed this year by Juan Pablo. Liz Hernandez said attendance has swelled to as many as 800 people in the past when the weather is nice.

While the stations remain generally the same year to year, she said, the parish tries to vary who plays what role. The actors practice their roles physically and prepare spiritually every Sunday for two months.

Elizabeth Hernandez said the parish tries to get community members involved as much as they can.

“They’re big on their message of wanting this tradition to continue through generations, so this is a great way for people to really see,” she said. “... We just want more families to come together and grow within this community and truly understand the meaning of what we’re doing today.”

Indeed, many of the people attending the event brought their children along to experience it. Elizabeth Hernandez said some of the children who once watched it have now grown up to portray soldiers or other parts in the reenactment.

During the procession, community members sang songs and described the events happening, teaching attendees more about what Jesus experienced. Many western Christian denominations make similar symbolic pilgrimages on Good Friday and the days leading up to Sunday’s Easter celebration.

