Our Lady of Guadalupe is hosting a fundraising garage sale on Saturday, June 17.

Doors will open at 7 a.m. and the sale will continue until 6 p.m.

Also, during the sale, cheese enchiladas and burritos will be for sale. People can purchase them individually or by the dozen. Coffee, lemonade and cupcakes will also be offered.

For pricing and to place to-go orders, contact Maggie, 308-672-2170 or Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, after 2 p.m., 308-632-2845.