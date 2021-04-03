Our Lady of Guadalupe reenacts Stations of the Cross on Good Friday

“Camina!” “Rápido!” “Ándale!”

Hispanic Roman soldiers yelled out as they whipped a man dressed in white lugging a cross down 11th Avenue Friday evening.

Volunteers from Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church donned first century garb and took on different biblical roles as they reenacted the Passion of Jesus for their annual live-action Stations of the Cross.

One of the directors of the event, Elizabeth Hernandez, said she wasn’t sure how long the church has been doing the reenactment on Good Friday, but she’s been involved since she was about 10 years old. She and her mom, Liz Hernandez, have been running it for a while.

“It’s been many years,” Elizabeth said. “I don’t know who knows the exact number.”

Last year, the church group had to cancel their in person walk due to COVID-19 and did an online version instead. Liz said they weren’t entirely sure if they would even do one this year, but they managed to put it together two to three weeks before Good Friday.

“This year, (it was) a little smaller because of COVID,” she said. “We didn’t have enough time to practice and because we just got together two or three weeks ago.”

