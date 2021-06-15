 Skip to main content
Outgoing superintendent honored with admiralship
Outgoing superintendent honored with admiralship

Final meeting for Admiral Rick Myles

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer, right, presents Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent Rick Myles a shield and coin from the police department during the June 8 board meeting. Spencer said the honor has only been bestowed to one other person. Spencer also read the admiralship proclamation from Gov. Pete Ricketts, making Myles an official admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska. Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan read the proclamation, which proclaimed June 9 Rick Myles Day in the City of Scottsbluff and presented Myles with a key to the city. Myles resigned from his position as superintendent after 11 years.

 (Melissa Price/Courtesy Photo)

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer, right, presents Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent Rick Myles a shield and coin from the police department during the June 8 board meeting.

Spencer said the honor has only been bestowed to one other person. Spencer also read the admiralship proclamation from Gov. Pete Ricketts, making Myles an official admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.

Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan read the proclamation, which proclaimed June 9 Rick Myles Day in the City of Scottsbluff and presented Myles with a key to the city. Myles resigned from his position as superintendent after 11 years.

