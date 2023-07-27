Some “outlaw” fun will be bringing a night of noise and lots of energy as tractor pulling returns to the Scotts Bluff County Fair. The Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull will take to the arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Event organizer Jaz Henderson is responsible for assigning pulling classes to the events based on which ones will have the most vehicles pulling.

“...Horsepower and exhaust fumes will be high ... for the new rebranded Outlaw pulling Heartland division, truck and tractor pull,” Henderson said.

As part of the arrangements, Henderson, said organizers take a look at the classes available.

“(We look at) classes that are most likely to bring competitors to fill the class, and we have to bring a sled to the event,” Henderson said.

It is a quick process from building a track, to packing up and tearing down to put on a pulling event.

“We show up and build the track, then the competitors have to weigh in and meet their weight limit per their class. There’s different sled settings per class and whoever pulls the farthest wins.”

There will be an array of classes, ranging from tractors and trucks with 500 horsepower that run on traditional pump gasoline, to 200-horsepower tractors and trucks running diesel and alcohol.

“There’s three classes of tractors, super fuel limited rpm, and limited to 466 cubic inches. There are two classes of diesel tractors. One is about 700 horsepower and another that is about 1,400 horsepower, then another that is a lightweight tractor class that runs alcohol and diesel.” organizer Greg Lusetto said.

Outlaw Pulling is hoping to put on the same exciting events that have been coming to the Scotts Bluff County fair.

“It’s pretty much going to be business as usual,” Lusetto said. “We do have some new tractors following the circuit. We’ve picked up some new people. We don’t have a set roster, we just have whoever shows up, we should have probably around 30 people in the sanctioned classes.”

Pulling is a family affair for the Lusettos and Hendersons,as along with organizing the event, the father and daughter duo of Lusetto and Henderson and other family compete in the tractor and truck pull.

“Our family has four tractors pulling in it,” Henderson said. “It’s a lot of work that way. I actually oversee the whole thing and have the sled they pull, driving the tractors will come down to the kids and my mom as well.”

The county fair pulling event is also set to have plenty of local competitors as well.

“Another neat thing is there is quite a bit of local participation. The Darnells have two tractors, Dave Todd from Minatare has a tractor and Lauren Hotsen from Minatare has a tractor and Jacob Ratliff, just on the professional side. so there is at least four in Scotts Bluff County,” Lusetto said.

Tickets to the event are available online for $8, and at the gate as well.