Overnight storm brings fresh powder and plenty of moisture

Overnight storm brings fresh powder and plenty of moisture

Local youth enjoy a day sledding and snowboarding after a storm brings fresh powder to the valley.

 Andrea Myers, Star-Herald

Panhandle residents woke up Tuesday morning to several inches of snow. The sledding hill on the west edge of Gering was full of people taking advantage of the fresh powder.

They also discovered snow packed and icy road conditions. Lieutenant Brian Buxbam of the Nebraska State Patrol shared that they had a couple of motorist assists but thankfully they didn’t respond to any crashes. He was relieved that, “This storm was more standard and nothing like a couple of weeks ago.”

Lt. Buxbaum lives just north of Lake Minatare and said he was able to make it into work this morning and that he just needed to take his time. He stressed that people need to “keep their speeds down and give themselves ample time for braking.” He also asked that “kudos be given to all of the plow drivers with the highway department and counties” for doing such a great job. “They’ve really earned their paychecks with these storms.”

Brandon Wills, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, confirmed snow totals ranged between seven and nine inches for the majority of the Panhandle and that the liquid melted equivalent was a half inch or greater. He continued, “This storm provided some incredible moisture for the region.”

When asked if we were going to get any breaks from snow Wills said, “Other than the gusty winds for the next 24-36 hours we have nothing on the horizon for the next seven days.”

Cities declare snow emergency

Cities declare snow emergency

Due to the predicted weather conditions, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown declared a snow emergency beginning Sunday, Jan. 1 at…

