Owl, badger and zebra join animals at Riverside Discovery Center

With the summer season here, Riverside Discovery Center is at the height of its year. Visitors to the zoo will see three new animals joining the chimps, bison, bears and other animals at the zoo.
A baby badger and a Great-Horned owl joined the zoo after being rescued locally.
The Great-Horned owl joins other birds of prey at Riverside Discovery Center.
“She couldn’t be released back into the wild due to injury,” Riverside Discovery Center Director Anthony Mason said, indicating the owl’s damage to her left eye. She also suffered damage to her ribs. “We are pretty sure she got hit by a car, though nobody actually saw what happened. She was found in somebody’s yard. ... She definitely can’t go back into the wild. Without being able to see fully, she won’t be able to hunt and maneuver properly.”
Riverside Discovery Center has had a barn owl in the past. Every bird of prey at the zoo has been a rescue from someone locally. An eagle, vulture and hawks are among the birds at the zoo.
On occasion, the zoo does accept some animals that have been rescued, depending on circumstances such as space availability and if the animal fits into the zoo’s collection plan — though Mason admits that he hates turning rescued animals away. With the owl, he said, the zoo had an interest in having an owl and are often contacted about owls needing rehabilitation. When the enclosure where the owl is being housed became available, he said, zoo officials kept it open, anticipating they may be contacted in the future.
A badger new to the zoo’s collection is another animal that people may be familiar with as badgers are native to the area.
“We think he’s probably somewhere between eight to 10 — maybe 12 — weeks,” Mason said, saying that the badger has been at Riverside Discovery Center for two weeks after being rescued. “He’s growing really fast. He’s already gotten 10 to 20% bigger since he’s been here.”
The badger at Riverside Discovery Center is pretty friendly to staff, Mason said, saying that he will take food out of zookeepers’ hands. In nature, badgers can be seen as aggressive, mostly because when people come into contact with them they are defending themselves, like when being discovered in a wood pile or defending against a curious dog or cat. Most often, badgers will make a large hissing noise as a warning and will conceal themselves as much as possible, giving lots of warning to avoid a confrontation.
The badger at Riverside Discovery Center won’t be able to return to the wild because as a young badger, he’s acclimated to being cared for by people. He was rescued from a drainage ditch and due to the nature of him floating in the ditch and having been separated from his mother, it was feared that he was also sick.
“He was still kind of young to be away from mom,” Mason said. “So initially he was getting milk and stuff, but now he’s eating solid foods.”
The presence of animals like the Great-Horned owl and the badger fit into the zoo’s mission of educating the public about conservation and the environment of the animal community. Animals like the owl face human threats, like being struck by a vehicle or even poisons, but people learning about the animals at the local zoo can help with educating them about caring for the environment that they live in and creative positive impacts on the animals.
Another new addition to the zoo is sure to become a quick favorite — a zebra named Griffin. He joins a mother-daughter duo that have been at the zoo for some time now.
It’s hoped that the zebras will breed, meaning that Riverside Discovery Center could have a new foal or even multiple ones next year. The zebras are part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP) that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoo participates in. The SSP plan works in cooperation with zoos like Riverside Discovery Center to identify animals that are endangered and manage breeding of the animals to ensure genetic diversity among AZA-accredited zoos. It’s an important program to keeping the gene pool among zoos healthy and Griffin was able to come to Riverside Discovery Center as part of that program.
So far, Mason said, there has been some successful “breeding activity,” so Griffin has shown to be a good match for the zebras at Riverside Discovery Center. The gestation period for a zebra is about a year, “so we’re hoping by spring or early summer of next year, we’ll have some foals running around.”
The Riverside Discovery Center also participates in the SSP program with its chimpanzee, tiger and other animals.
The Riverside Zoo is a popular place in the summertime. On Friday, zoo staff found themselves busy with lots of families coming to the zoo as they came to town and were entertaining themselves before a baseball tournament and other events this weekend. Mason said they have hosted elementary school groups, daycares and others visiting the splash pad, touring the zoo, and coming for other activities. A concession stand is among the improvements made at the zoo and now offering everything from combo meals to snacks like ice cream to the visiting public.
On Saturday, Riverside Discovery Center will host a Splash Pad Party, which is open to the public and will include performances by Theatre West of its production, “You’re Awesome, Possum,” at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Rowdy the Reptile will be shown at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The Riverside Discovery Center is open seven days a week, with summer hours from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For information about Riverside Discovery Center, call 308-630-6236.