Riverstone Bank presented the proceeds of its Pack the Pack Campaign to the Cooperative Ministries Weekend Backpack Program on Thursday morning.

The campaign took place between Jan. 16 and Feb. 16, and involved contributions from area schools, businesses and private donors, in addition to matches made by the bank.

The check presented to the Weekend Backpack Program on Thursday reflected a campaign total of $25,000. When added to a $10,000 check previously given to the program from an anonymous donor through the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, a grant total of $35,000 was raised to feed local school students in the span of a single month.

“We were blown away by the generosity of our community,” said Riverstone Bank Director of Marketing Rebecca Pierce. “We matched up to $5,000 of that amount, but the rest of that money was brought in by our community.”

The money will supply nutritious meals to local students.

“I’m just completely overwhelmed and grateful to Riverstone Bank and the community for their continued support,” said Pup Pack Coordinator Tracy Steele. “We cannot do this program without this community. Everything that we bring in is generous donations from the community, and they keep this program going.”

A large portion of the proceeds came from Gering’s three elementary schools, which all held change drives in support of the Pack the Pack Campaign. Collectively, the schools raised over $9,100 to support fellow students in need.

“Every Gering elementary student leadership team did a coin drive, and between all three schools they raised over $9,100 for this program. That was fun to watch the three elementary schools of Gering Public Schools back this program,” said Steele.

The funds raised by the schools were supplemented by matches and incentives offered by local businesses and organizations such as UCT, Bluffs Physical Therapy and the Mixing Bowl. Calvary Lutheran Church also hosted a Souper Bowl of Caring Soup Luncheon on Super Bowl Sunday where proceeds were donated to Pack the Pack.

According to Steele, the sum from Riverstone Bank’s campaign is enough to support the program for two months out of the coming school year. Cooperative Ministries said that they now have around three quarters of what they’ll need to supply weekend meals for kids throughout the entirety of the 2023-2024 school year.

“This helps us immensely, and probably helps us get to March of next year. We’re closer and closer to getting the rest of next year funded, so we’re really excited about that,” said Steele.

Pierce was impressed by the amount of money raised in such a short time and said that the money was being used to support one of the area’s most important populations: our kids.

“This program alone in a month raised $35,000 to help our future — our children — eat for the next school year,” said Pierce. “We’re so pleased that we were able to be a part of this jumping off spot for Cooperative Ministries to start their fundraising campaign for the next school year.”

