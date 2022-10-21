PACs, state GOP take sides in all-Republican races in western Nebraska

Leading Nebraska Republicans and political action committees have stepped up campaign donations in the Nov. 8 general election’s state-level races — all featuring Republicans — that most directly affect western Nebraska.

That includes the legislative race in Twin Cities-centered District 48, where Brian Hardin of Gering holds both a wide fundraising lead and the state GOP’s endorsement over fellow Republican and former Scottsbluff school board member Don Lease II.

The fall’s first finance reports also show donations in western Unicameral, State Board of Education and University of Nebraska Board of Regents races by one or more of a group including the state GOP, outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts, 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen and defeated Republican gubernatorial hopeful Charles Herbster.

Hardin, who led a five-candidate District 48 field in the May 10 primary, had raised $80,400 as of Oct. 4 in the first fall campaign finance reports filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Lease, a Banner County farmer and rancher, had raised $15,539 of that date. He supplied $5,189 of that total, while Hardin has donated $21,877 and lists $19,623 in outstanding loans to his own campaign.

The Nov. 8 District 48 winner will succeed state Sen. John Stinner of Scottsbluff, who is term-limited. A 2021 redistricting law extended the district from its traditional Scotts Bluff County base to include Banner and Kimball counties.

Hardin likewise had a lopsided lead in campaign spending, having expended $69,133 to Lease’s $4,960. But both candidates were nearly even in cash on hand, with Hardin leading only $11,517 to $10,579.

PACs representing bankers, Realtors, farm cooperatives and equipment dealers and insurance agents led the list of Hardin’s donations of $1,000 or more that didn’t come from individuals.

The Nebraska Bankers State PAC led all such donors with $4,000, followed by the Nebraska Realtors PAC with $3,000 and St. Louis-based Charter Communications with $2,500.

Lease had only three $1,000-plus donations from entities, led by the Associated General Contractors Highway Improvement PAC with $2,500 and the Nebraska Association of Nurse Anesthetists PAC with $1,500.

Andrew Plummer of Bridgeport, who gave Lease $2,000, was the only person to donate $1,000 or more besides Lease himself.

Hardin received a $1,000 donation from the Nebraska GOP along with the party’s formal endorsement. U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering also donated $1,000 from his own congressional campaign fund.

Both of Nebraska’s major railroads — Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe — donated $1,000 apiece to Hardin. Lease, meanwhile, received a $1,000 donation from the PAC for SMART-TD, the national union representing train engineers and conductors.

Ricketts hasn’t donated to either District 48 candidate. But the term-limited governor has donated $25,000 to Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte, challenging State Board of Education District 7 member and Vice Chairman Robin Stevens of Gothenburg, and $20,000 to former state school board member Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City in her NU regents’ District 7 race against outgoing Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg.

The state Republican Party has endorsed Tegtmeier in the state school board’s District 7 race over fellow Republican Stevens and given $1,000 to her campaign. Pillen has donated $1,000 to Tegtmeier, as has Smith.

Herbster, a Falls City cattle grower, has given $1,500 to Tegtmeier and $1,000 to Wilmot in her NU regents race since the final pre-primary campaign finance reports in June.

Presumptive Public Service Commission District 5 winner Kevin Stocker of Scottsbluff, who narrowly won the GOP primary in May, reported having received $38,867 and spent $38,024 as of Oct. 4. Stocker is unopposed in the general election.

Campaigns that have either raised or spent at least $5,000 must file their second fall finance reports by Halloween. Final reports are due after the election.

Visit starherald.com for more details about the campaign finance reports.