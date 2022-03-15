Painter Produce delivers passion for gardening

“The beautiful and warm winters brought us here,” Tracy Painter, originally from South Dakota, said.

The climate for gardening and central location to family led Tracy and Dan Painter to the Panhandle in 2011 with a dream to share freshly grown produce to the community.

They were able to purchase land north of Henry and begin to imagine that dream. Only a year later, the Painters erected the first of four high tunnel structures to protect their produce on harsh weather days. High tunnel buildings are essentially metal, plastic covered hoop-house structures offer more protection than open gardening and can serve to extend the growing season. They rely on solar heat and natural ventilation for temperature control and plantings are done directly into the soil.

Tracy explained that though the structures may look similar, high towers are different than a typical greenhouse that is a double walled air insulated cell.

“You still get the protection of the fabric but you’re not adding any extra heat,” Dan explained.

The Painters quickly realized these structures were a key factor allowing them to bring produce earlier to their new farmers market consumers. In 2013, they built a second high tunnel and severe Panhandle weather led them to erect a third structure in 2015. Demand for their produce led the Painters to establish the fourth high tunnel in 2018. Two of the tunnels are used to grow tomatoes, one houses a large variety of peppers and the fourth is mixed seeds such as early season cucumbers, zucchini, cabbage, beets, carrots, turnips, green beans and even some lettuce.

Dan said the high tunnel structures allow them to put seedlings in the ground as early as April 15. The Painters purchase seed in bulk and start plants indoors in the winter. They also have been developing their own compost to till into the sandy soil common for that area. Once planted in the high tunnels, Tracy said they use a fabric drip tape to deliver a controlled amount of water to the plants.

“It’s just a really thin, long sheet of one roll of tape that has holes for water every 12 inches,” Tracy said. “Then we put fabric down and then we plant to ground. The fabric is a weed barrier and for moisture control.”

Dan said the sides of the high tunnel structure can be rolled up by operating the hand crank to control the temperature for the specific vegetable plants inside.

“The whole point is, 85 is a perfect temperature for like a tomato and using (the hand crank to roll the sides), lets you control that,” Dan explained. “You leave the sides down all night and in the morning, nine o’clock or when it starts getting too hot, say above 90 degrees, then you roll your sides up. That gives you that ventilation. Then at night when the sun goes down, you come and roll them down again. It saves that heat in for another couple hours after sundown and really maximized the 85 degree time frame.”

The elevation north of Henry is about 4,000 feet and the Painters have discovered this means to expect freezing weather up to at least Mother’s Day, possibly in June and as early as September. That is why Tracy calls the tunnels “season extenders.” She said depending on the plants hardiness characteristic, they can grow produce when it is 20 to 25 degrees outside by controlling the temperature inside the tunnel. The high tunnel sides also give protection against strong winds and hail storms. Dan said once the plants come out of the ground in late fall, early winter, the sides stay rolled up awaiting the next growing season.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a tomato or pepper, when they grow in (high tunnels), they look beautiful,” Dan said. “They look like they’re wax when you pick them. They’re not spotted and dinged up like the ones outside.”

The Painters are offering garden produce that is grown without herbicides and pesticides earlier than normal backyard gardens. Tracy said their customer base was established with a “first to market” concept backed by naturally grown produce.

“Everybody is so hungry for that first tomato, even that first carrot or cabbage,” Tracy said. “It’s like home grown, organically grown freshness.”

It could also be said that the Painters grow an abundance of produce as well. Their 40 acres has over five and a half acres dedicated to garden plots outside of the high tunnel structures. These plots are divided into 100-foot zones on a yearly crop rotation mostly dedicated to root vegetables, pumpkins and anything else the Painters can think of. Tracy said the high towers and the outdoor plots allow them to grow canning quantities leaving them with plenty of produce for their clients. Excess is donated to a variety of kitchens across the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming. In order to properly store large amounts of early to late season vegetables, Dan has built an impressive root cellar on the property.

In addition to produce, the Painters offer fresh eggs from their flock of chickens. Dan used his handy skills to build a multi-level coop over a retired tractor. The chicken tractor was intentionally meant to be mobile but the Painters realized it was best to keep the birds in one spot. The tractor coop is quite cozy for their new chicks when all doors are shut on the main floor. Once the chicks have grown and weather allows they can venture to the ground level or expand their outdoor adventure to yet another level. The tractor coop even includes a sandbox playground, heat lamps and small access doors to make egg retrieval convenient.

“They don’t have it rough at all,” Dan said. “ … but they (the eggs) are breakfast for us. This is the start of our day because we’re egg people.”

With a large amount of produce, eggs, and numerous value-added products, the Painters initially set out to cover all the farmers markets in the area. They were weekly loading up their offerings to travel to Morrill on Tuesday, Torrington on Thursday and both Morrill and Scottsbluff on Saturday.

Tracy said that when the pandemic began affecting the local farmers market, the Painters set up their tables in the yard. They did the same market days and times on their farm that also provided plenty of parking available for the customers.

“Wow, it was impressive to see some of our biggest revenue days sitting in our own yard,” Tracy said. “We carried produce from here to there rather than trailering it somewhere.”

The Painters attribute the support of those patrons to finally realizing their dream of having a farm stand on their own property. On March 1, 2021, they broke ground to set a building that would exceed the definition of farm stand. What emerged was a insulated building equipped with a furnace, ample room for display and bulk storage, plumbing and an amazing industrial kitchen. The wall space is lined with refrigerators and shelving while the center area is large enough for the Painters to shelter pallets of produce. Tracy said the large space for pallets will give them the opportunity to bring produce such as pumpkins in to avoid freezing temperatures.

The kitchen has been fitted with industrial appliances that have mostly been sourced from the community contacts the Painters have made since living here. Schools and other large kitchens upgrading gave them an opportunity to outfit their own kitchen with more than enough equipment to expand their value-added line.

Tracy explained the kitchen and every product they make is passed by a Nebraska FDA inspector. She said the inspector comes often to check equipment, recipes, temperatures and to observe their process of prepping, making and storing of the products. Value-added products from Painter Produce are sold in their farm stand that is open every Saturday and also available for delivery every Monday. A few of the revolving products offered are soup, honey, cabbage pockets and baked goods. The Painters also sell pasta sauce, hot and mild salsas, and a picante sauce.

“To be truthful, when we came down here, I mean, the goal was always to have a farm stand so you didn’t have to go anywhere,” Dan said. “So we did the markets to get our name out there and to develop a customer base.”

Both Dan and Tracy attribute their fortunate outcome to their customers. It can also be said that they work hard at what they love doing and share that with their customers.

“The support of the customers coming to our mobile stand sitting in our yard gave us the ability to build this,” Tracy said.

Painter Produce winter market is open 11-3 every Saturday at 330 S.A. Road, Henry. For more information visit www.painterproduce.wixsite.com or find them on Facebook.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

