PAINTING THE TOWN: Mitchell resident finds side job in themed window paintings

“He likes to tell me, ‘I had a part in that. I taught him how to do that,’” Curtis said.

Curtis gets to put those artistic skills into use with each painting.

“The deal I have with my customers is they get to pick the theme, but I get to pick what I paint,” he said. “I get to be the creative person on it. They hired me because what I did (with past window paintings).”

In addition to the painting, Curtis said the business really gets a bang for its buck.

“They actually get a window cleaning and a painting,” Curtis said, jokingly. “Every now and then a customer is nice to me, and they will take off (the old painting) before I get there.”

Starting with a clean window is necessary before painting, as is removing the old painting. The most important thing is coming up with inspiration for the scene he is going to paint.

“The style in which I paint is like 1950s Disney,” he said.