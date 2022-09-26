Pakistan teachers experience western Nebraska culture

Panhandle organizations and others played host to 22 English teachers from Pakistan on Sept. 23-24. Teachers visited museums, tourist locations and other venues to gain knowledge about rural Nebraska education, culture and history.

“The University of Nebraska Omaha Pakistani Teacher Program is a training program for approximately 42 days,” Robert Holbert, University of Nebraska Omaha’s (UNO) coordinator for International Program’s Center for Afghanistan Studies, said. “While they’re here, they learn new teaching techniques and then they also get to go on cultural visits to western Nebraska, then up to South Dakota.”

UNO’s International Program’s Center for Afghanistan Studies along with the Pakistan Excellence and Achievement (TEA) English Language Teacher Exchange hosted 22 Pakistan English teachers in September and will host 22 more in October. The teachers from five different provinces in both urban and rural Pakistan will visit in four cohorts beginning with teacher training in Omaha. The exchange program began in the spring with two cohorts of Pakistani teachers visiting.

“This is the third iteration or cohort. We have another cohort of Pakistani teachers next month,” Holbert said. “We have 11 men and 11 women from all five provinces of Pakistan, rural and urban communities, today. They’re all high school English teachers, but they also teach other subjects.”

The high school English teachers are chosen through an application process. The program begins in Omaha with classroom and field experience aimed to promote development of English language skills, teaching, technologies and management systems, as well as leadership skills. To close out the six-week program, the groups visit western Nebraska and South Dakota for a cultural experience.

Starr Lehl, the economic development director for the City of Scottsbluff, said it was important for the teachers to experience western Nebraska education and cropping systems. She coordinated the trip’s itinerary with Charity Stahl, UNO’s coordinator of education and outreach programs.

“Charity knows full well the difference between eastern and western Nebraska,” Lehl said. “She wanted to make a point of making sure that they got to experience western Nebraska and learn a little bit about the crops that we raise here and our education system.”

The group left Omaha on Sept. 23, stopping at Chimney Rock before spending the evening at Western Nebraska Community College. The teachers heard from representatives from the cities of Scottsbluff and Gering, and area agricultural agencies.

“I think the most interesting presentation to them was Jerry Darnell with Western Sugar, because they raise sugar cane in Pakistan,” Lehl said. “It was really about just making that personal connection with the teachers, finding out about them and them finding out about us. It was just really great.”

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Pakistani teachers began the day with a tour of a working farm, the Adams Family Farm near Scottsbluff. There, the group saw many sights for the first time — sugar beets, pumpkin fields and craft vendors were the highlight.

“(The farm) was decorated for Halloween,” Aneeqa Afaq said. “It was visually very catchy and with bright, big pumpkins. Kids were enjoying that with their families, it was a good time there.”

After the farm visit, the teachers moved on to the Legacy of the Plains Museum for a history of the High Plains experience.

“We observed all the agriculture and how they used the old printing machine, that was amazing,” Afaq said. “We saw the video and the theater. For us, it was cool.”

Amna Zulfiqar likened the museum experience to that referenced by Helen Keller’s essay “Three Days to See.” In the essay, Keller imagines that if she could see for three days, the second would be spent in museums.

“(Keller) wanted to see the panorama of life so she suggested that the best place to see life is a museum,” Zulfiqar said. “So I observe today that I be in the life in that museum. What was the life then and what is now after the passage of time. It was a very amazing experience.”

After the museum, the teachers spent an hour on the trails on top of the Scotts Bluff National Monument. They enjoyed the view, historical markers, landscape and the opportunity to take many photos.

“It’s really amazing to see these natural rocks, the geology, the paleontology, everything,” Afaq said. “How it has preserved itself, its own preservation, it’s amazing to see this and experience the wind.”

Rafaqat Maseeh said the Panhandle’s terrain is not unlike that of Pakistan, where there are mountains and plains.

“It is wonderful here, marvelous and I can’t explain it in words,” he said. “It’s more or less what we see in our country, but obviously, it is different.”

“We have been exposed to nature here,” Saima Javed said. “In our urban lives, we have a very artificial life, but here in life, we feel the nature very close.”

After visiting the Panhandle, the Pakistani teachers continued the cultural experience into South Dakota to visit the Crazy Horse Memorial, Mount Rushmore, Badlands National Park and more. The fourth and final cohort of Pakistani teachers is expected to visit the Panhandle on Oct. 28-29.

“I suggest you visit Pakistan once in a life and you will be mesmerized by one of the world’s most beautiful landscapes,” Maseeh said.