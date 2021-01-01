Pandemic and its ripples felt across the Panhandle

The toll the coronavirus pandemic has brought is immeasurable. While some may see their daily lives as altered only slightly, others have seen their jobs end abruptly, loved ones die, or other impacts over the last nine months.
From the first day of March to the last day of December, the Panhandle Public Health Department reported a confirmed total of 114 people had died from COVID-19. Each of those people had friends, family, and lifelong stories that ended prematurely in 2020.
Thousands more contracted the virus, becoming temporarily confined at home or hospitalized after suffering complications due to the virus.
In all, PPHD reported 7,576 confirmed positives on the last day of the year. Of that, PPHD reported 403 new cases in the last two weeks. As cases have ticked up, so has the rate of positive cases.
For most of the year, the positivity rate hovered between 2% and 14%, meaning that between 2% and 14% of all COVID-19 tests were coming back positive. Then, in October the rate began exploding, growing exponentially. On Nov 1, the PPHD reported that 64% of tests given returned positive. This had major consequences for schools, businesses and emergency services as there workers became ill or exposed.
During the pandemic, there have been many who have stepped up, saving lives, educating children, and ensuring life continued amid a global pandemic. In the coming days, the Star-Herald will highlight some of those frontline heroes.
Over these last nine months, teachers took on more work and more risk to their health.
“I would say the hard part for the teachers, we saw the value of having face-to-face instruction,” Gering High School Teacher Matt Salomon told the Star-Herald in a recent interview. “I think we all felt a little on edge when we were operating in that solid red for about three weeks.”
EMTs and paramedics responded to as many calls in a month as they do in a normal year.
“Like everybody, everybody in the public, everybody in health care, we’re all tired of masking,” Shawn Baumgartner, operations manager for Valley Ambulance Services, said. “We’re tired of this, but it’s a necessary thing to do. We’ve just gotten used to this is now our normal. We have to mask. We have to take these precautions.”
Police had an additional variable responding to emergencies, nurses became inundated with patients as hospitalizations swelled, and grocery workers, often young people working for low wages, were forced onto the front line as they worked in retail stores or restaurants.
In his New Year’s statement, Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke directly of the past year’s challenges.
“2020 will likely be remembered as one of the toughest peacetime years in our nation’s history. Throughout the pandemic, Nebraskans have displayed remarkable grit, resilience, and compassion despite very challenging circumstances. The sacrifices Nebraskans have made over the past ten months to slow the spread of the virus and protect our communities will be remembered for years to come.
“Health care workers have gone beyond the call of duty to help keep people healthy. Long-term care teams have protected our elderly. And family members have made great sacrifices to keep vulnerable Nebraskans safe for months now. On behalf of all Nebraskans, thanks to the doctors, nurses, caregivers, lab technicians, public health leaders, and so many others across the state for your heroic work.
“Just as Nebraska rebuilt bigger and better after the 2019 floods, I’m confident we’ll emerge from the 2020 pandemic stronger than ever.”
While 2020 is over, the Herculean efforts of the Panhandle, and Nebraska, frontline heroes are not. As the vaccines roll out, these frontline heroes continue their work keeping our way of life afloat amid unprecedented struggle.