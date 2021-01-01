Pandemic and its ripples felt across the Panhandle

Over these last nine months, teachers took on more work and more risk to their health.

“I would say the hard part for the teachers, we saw the value of having face-to-face instruction,” Gering High School Teacher Matt Salomon told the Star-Herald in a recent interview. “I think we all felt a little on edge when we were operating in that solid red for about three weeks.”

EMTs and paramedics responded to as many calls in a month as they do in a normal year.

“Like everybody, everybody in the public, everybody in health care, we’re all tired of masking,” Shawn Baumgartner, operations manager for Valley Ambulance Services, said. “We’re tired of this, but it’s a necessary thing to do. We’ve just gotten used to this is now our normal. We have to mask. We have to take these precautions.”

Police had an additional variable responding to emergencies, nurses became inundated with patients as hospitalizations swelled, and grocery workers, often young people working for low wages, were forced onto the front line as they worked in retail stores or restaurants.

In his New Year’s statement, Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke directly of the past year’s challenges.