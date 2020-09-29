Pandemic exacerbates shortage of childcare in Nebraska

To achieve a state of high-quality child care, the Buffett Early Childhood Institute estimated Nebraska would need to spend $912 million annually, which is less than 1% of the state’s GDP and consists of public and private spending. Currently, Nebraska spends about $460 million, according to Huddleston-Casas.

She added that the public contribution is currently $211 million, a third of which (about $77 million) came from the state of Nebraska and the rest came from the federal government. The private contributions, which make up 54% of the total, come primarily from families.

“It’s important to note that the state of Nebraska’s $77 million contribution makes up just 17% of the total current investment,” Huddleston-Casas said. “While the state of Nebraska’s contribution is significant, it is evident that our state government is not the primary funder of Nebraska’s early care and education system.”

To erase the $452 million gap, Huddleston-Casas suggested a gradual increase in public and private spreading over the next decade.

With the study launched, Stinner told the Star-Herald the hearing was meant to look at what needs to be done. Now, Stinner said the next steps are to address what is possible and who needs to do it.

“Communities that get the child care situation right, they’re going to be winners long term,” Stinner said. “That will be the place you’re going to attract and retain that young workforce, that quality workforce you need to have to be successful.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.