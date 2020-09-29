Pandemic exacerbates shortage of childcare in Nebraska

Nebraska’s child care system is inadequate despite its importance to parents and the economy, something the pandemic has only exacerbated, according to several experts who spoke to Nebraska’s Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.
While shortages and access problems plagued the system before COVID-19, experts told the committee that 63 child care facilities closed permanently during the pandemic and 224 facilities are still temporarily shut down. More than half of the child care facilities still open told experts they would likely close without financial support. That means less access to child care, and fewer jobs for child care workers in the state.
“We must stop expecting our system to function on the funds we cobble together,” Cathey Huddleston-Casas, an associate director at the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska, told the committee.
The experts — who included university administrators, policy writers and industry leaders — gave testimony to the Appropriations Committee who launched a study examining the pandemic's fiscal impact on the Nebraska child care system, according to a news release.
“The budget-writing committee needs to be able to assess the impact of COVID on all our agencies,” Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner told the Star-Herald in an interview after the hearing.
He added that the hearing also highlighted a need to examine the impact of federal and state aid on the child care system of Nebraska.
Before the pandemic, experts testified that Nebraska’s early education and child care system needed change.
Low wages, long hours and high turnover among child care workers beleaguered the pre-COVID system, according to a January 2020 report compiled by the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska — Lincoln. That report also highlighted inconsistent regulation, a lack of access to child care and a shortage of affordable options as major problems with the current system.
Those realities were juxtaposed against a state where child care is critical to economic output.
In Nebraska, 75% of parents with children six or under live in a household where both parents work. That means three-quarters of Nebraska parents with children not in elementary school need someone to watch their kids during the day, according to the Buffett Early Childhood Institute report.
However, 91% of Nebraska counties lack the capacity to meet their needs, and 11 counties have no licensed child care facilities, according to the Buffett Early Childhood Institute report.
The inadequacies in the child care industry affect the economy as well.
First Five Nebraska, a group that writes and advocates for policy relating to child care, estimates that Nebraska loses $745 million annually because of an inadequate system. That includes about $21 million lost in tax revenues, according to the First Five Nebraska report.
While the pandemic impacted all of this, the impact on parents’ access to child care facilities was particularly pronounced during the hearing.
Since the governor declared a state of emergency in March, 675 licensed child care providers have closed for at least one day, according to Stephanie Beasley, Director of the Division of Children and Family Services. That includes the 63 child care facilities closed permanently and 224 facilities that are still closed temporarily.
Beasley also told the committee that fewer children are being served through the Child Care Subsidy Program. In June 2018, there were approximately 18,025 children receiving child care subsidies, according to Beasley. The number plummeted this year to 13,688.
“The exact reason for the decline is unknown,” Beasley said. “However several factors linked to COVID-19 may contribute to keeping children home or making alternate child care arrangements.”
Going forward, Cathey Huddleston-Casas of the Buffett Early Childhood Institute told the committee that if the state wanted to meet its goal of high-quality child care by 2030, it needed to close the funding gap.
To achieve a state of high-quality child care, the Buffett Early Childhood Institute estimated Nebraska would need to spend $912 million annually, which is less than 1% of the state’s GDP and consists of public and private spending. Currently, Nebraska spends about $460 million, according to Huddleston-Casas.
She added that the public contribution is currently $211 million, a third of which (about $77 million) came from the state of Nebraska and the rest came from the federal government. The private contributions, which make up 54% of the total, come primarily from families.
“It’s important to note that the state of Nebraska’s $77 million contribution makes up just 17% of the total current investment,” Huddleston-Casas said. “While the state of Nebraska’s contribution is significant, it is evident that our state government is not the primary funder of Nebraska’s early care and education system.”
To erase the $452 million gap, Huddleston-Casas suggested a gradual increase in public and private spreading over the next decade.
With the study launched, Stinner told the Star-Herald the hearing was meant to look at what needs to be done. Now, Stinner said the next steps are to address what is possible and who needs to do it.
“Communities that get the child care situation right, they’re going to be winners long term,” Stinner said. “That will be the place you’re going to attract and retain that young workforce, that quality workforce you need to have to be successful.”
