Pandemic expert ‘frightened’ by Nebraska’s COVID-19 picture

Some Nebraska counties, like Scotts Bluff County, reporting some of the highest positivity rates in the nation, according to a press release from the campaign.

Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said now is the time to listen to doctors and scientists.

“I think when you’re in the most impactful pandemic that the world has seen within the past hundred years, that probably is the time to listen to scientists and physicians. And this is what we’re telling you: We are in the most dangerous time of this entire pandemic.”

Lawler showed graphics of case counts in the state, which he said are dramatically higher than those experienced in the spring and continue “to go up at an alarming pace.” Hospitalizations are also dramatically higher than in the spring, he said, noting that the state is nearing 1,000 hospitalized patients across the state.”

Unless COVID-19 cases in the state “dramatically change,” Lawler estimated it will be two to three weeks before the state will see “roughly 2,000 patients” requiring hospitalization across the state, which he called “an unsustainable proposition.” The state has an estimated 3,200 staff beds to provide critical care and med surge services across the state.