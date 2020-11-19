Pandemic expert ‘frightened’ by Nebraska’s COVID-19 picture

A statewide campaign will urge Nebraskans to “Do Right, Right Now” in taking proper precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including in the Panhandle.
The campaign will include messaging in radio, television, print, digital, and outdoor media statewide. Media outlets throughout the state have come together to donate ad and inventory space to support the campaign, including the Star-Herald.
Dr. Adi Pour, health director with Douglas County Health Department, said the campaign efforts initially focused on Douglas County, but with involvement from the Nebraska Department of Education and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, it has now been extended statewide.
The campaign is beginning now, when Nebraska is reporting high case numbers, with a total of 106,617 cases in the state as of Thursday and 961 hospitalizations, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website. A record high of 978 hospitalizations was reported on Monday, Nov. 16.
However, Pour said there is no correlation between high cases and the start of the campaign. The efforts began in September and through discussions with media partners, the intent had been to start the campaign after the election.
“Our goal is to reduce the rate of new cases and hospitalizations across the state,” she said. “This can only be done, when all Nebraskans choose to do right, now, do right.”
Some Nebraska counties, like Scotts Bluff County, reporting some of the highest positivity rates in the nation, according to a press release from the campaign.
Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said now is the time to listen to doctors and scientists.
“I think when you’re in the most impactful pandemic that the world has seen within the past hundred years, that probably is the time to listen to scientists and physicians. And this is what we’re telling you: We are in the most dangerous time of this entire pandemic.”
Lawler showed graphics of case counts in the state, which he said are dramatically higher than those experienced in the spring and continue “to go up at an alarming pace.” Hospitalizations are also dramatically higher than in the spring, he said, noting that the state is nearing 1,000 hospitalized patients across the state.”
Unless COVID-19 cases in the state “dramatically change,” Lawler estimated it will be two to three weeks before the state will see “roughly 2,000 patients” requiring hospitalization across the state, which he called “an unsustainable proposition.” The state has an estimated 3,200 staff beds to provide critical care and med surge services across the state.
“I can tell you that I’ve been in mass casualty situations in combat zones in Afghanistan. I’ve been in Ebola treatment centers in very austere conditions. And, I have never been as frightened about the health system as I am about the status of the health system in the state of Nebraska.”
Dr. Matthew Bruner, chief medical officer at Regional West Medical Center, said that the health situation in the Panhandle “very much mirrors what he (Dr. Lawler) showed across the state. We have found a significant exponential rise in the last few weeks. Today (Thursday) hitting more critical timing,” he said, saying that staff are focusing on prioritizing inpatient versus outpatient functions.
Bruner said that Regional West and other health officials have reached out to city councils and county leaders to help with mask mandates as well as support other campaigns for preventative measures while health officials await a vaccine and other health procedures coming across the state.
“We have a stubborn population,” he said. “And so doing the right thing, right now is exactly what our population would need.”
Lawler spoke in support of wearing a mask and mask mandates. He talked about rates of transmission, and the usefulness of masks in creating a “swiss cheese layering” effect to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Lawler said that health officials are reporting 100 cases per 100,000 per day.
“What that means if you had an event, there’s a 40% chance that somebody within that (event) is actively infected and shedding the virus, and poses a risk to others. This is why we emphasize eliminating gatherings of over 10 people, because of the risk involved.”
Masks are not perfect, he said, and does not prevent all transmission in all cases. However, with steps of wearing a mask, handwashing, and eliminating large gatherings, he said, measures "create a relatively impermeable barrier.”
Ricketts, who has been an opponent of mask mandates, said he continues to hold that position. However, he touted the message of the “Do Right, Right Now” campaign. He said it dovetails on some of the work that the State of Nebraska has been doing, furthering the message of taking individual responsibility.
“Nebraskans have always stepped up to take care of each other in times of need,” he said, saying Nebraskans needed to take steps like Lawler spoke of, as well as staying home when sick, or in general, reducing trips to the store, avoiding gatherings and social distancing. . “...We need to step up again to get back to the great habits we had earlier this spring. We need to slow down the spread of the virus.”
The campaign covers everything from social distancing to encouraging flu shots and will run over the coming months. More information about the campaign and its message are available at DoRightRightNow.org.
