Pandemic leads to creativity for Midwest Theater

After three weeks at Legacy, Estes and the staff began trying to decide what the summer would look like.

“We could see the writing on the wall that there really wasn’t going to be time to open the theater,” he said. “We could also see that the community was enjoying the drive-in movies, so we had to figure out a home to move to for the summer, and we started looking for different places.”

Trips to West Nebraska Regional Airport to look at buildings as potential places to hang up a screen led to Estes’ son, Westley, suggesting an empty gravel lot by the airport.

In addition to donations of funds and storage containers from Aulick Industries, R & C Crane Service helped out with moving the containers that the screen hangs on and Infinity and Superior Construction have both helped with projects as well. Estes said countless other donations and time contributions have made the Skyview a success as well as cooperation from the airport and manager Raul Aguallo.

Moving the projection equipment from the Midwest to the new location has enabled the Skyview to provide programming such as a summer concert series as well as movies such as Croods 2, planned to be shown this weekend.