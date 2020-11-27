Pandemic leads to creativity for Midwest Theater

Looking toward the 2020 summer, the Midwest Theater board of directors set a goal of attempting to provide outdoor movies.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, necessity became the mother of invention. Midwest Theater executive director Billy Estes and his crew formulated a plan and executed it to create the Skyview Drive-In. Now that work has been recognized as Estes was recently named one of nine recipients of Excellence in Innovation and Adaptation recognition from Third District Congressman Adrian Smith.
“When the coronavirus pandemic reached western Nebraska, under the guidance of Mr. Estes, the Midwest Theater partnered with the Legacy of the Plains Museum to create the Skyview Drive-in Movie Theater,” Smith said in a release. “As the pandemic progressed, this venture proved so popular they outgrew their location and had to move to larger accommodations. Thanks to the creativity and leadership of Mr. Estes, in spite of the pandemic, the Midwest Theater has continued to thrive throughout 2020.”
Others recognized include a martial arts instructor in Crete who created an online platform for training his students, the CEO of a manufacturing company in Lexington who has spearheaded efforts to provide food and masks within the community, and Dick Cochran of Kearney, who founded Hot Meals USA in 2017 and has provided more than 155,000 meals across the country in three years.
“We don’t do things at the theater to be recognized, but it’s nice when it happens,” Estes said. “It’s good to be in good company, so to speak, with other Nebraskans who are trying to figure out a way to operate in these circumstances. ... It’s pretty special to be recognized on any level, but to have a Congressman keeping an eye on his constituents and what’s going on, it’s pretty special to be recognized by Congressman Smith.”
Smith will recognize the recipients before the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I’m proud to honor the recipients of the Innovation and Adaptation Recognition. Nebraskans know our communities grow when individuals step up: helping their neighbors, being involved, and creating opportunity,” Smith said. “To all Nebraskans who work tirelessly to create thriving communities, I will continue to support your efforts and pursue policies to get the federal government out of the way and empower your success.”
When the theater closed in March, Estes had read about drive-in theaters in California experiencing their best attendance in years, and figured the same could be done locally. Four days later, the first Skyview Drive-In event was held at the Legacy of the Plains Museum parking lot in Gering.
“We had a very generous gift from the Aulick family that helped put that over the edge and allowed us to operate that pop-up for 10 weeks at Legacy,” Estes said.
After three weeks at Legacy, Estes and the staff began trying to decide what the summer would look like.
“We could see the writing on the wall that there really wasn’t going to be time to open the theater,” he said. “We could also see that the community was enjoying the drive-in movies, so we had to figure out a home to move to for the summer, and we started looking for different places.”
Trips to West Nebraska Regional Airport to look at buildings as potential places to hang up a screen led to Estes’ son, Westley, suggesting an empty gravel lot by the airport.
In addition to donations of funds and storage containers from Aulick Industries, R & C Crane Service helped out with moving the containers that the screen hangs on and Infinity and Superior Construction have both helped with projects as well. Estes said countless other donations and time contributions have made the Skyview a success as well as cooperation from the airport and manager Raul Aguallo.
Moving the projection equipment from the Midwest to the new location has enabled the Skyview to provide programming such as a summer concert series as well as movies such as Croods 2, planned to be shown this weekend.
“Now we can pretty much do everything up here, programming-wise, that we would do in the theater if the studio will let us have it,” Estes said.
The support of the community has been critical for the Midwest, Estes said.
“To have a community that stepped forward and said, ‘You know what, some type of arts and entertainment during the pandemic is important for us,’” he said. “To be able to identify what the community could get behind right away, it was pretty awesome to have that community support to step forward and help us out. We wouldn’t be here without everybody who attended all of the movies.”
With pop-ups at the Skyview locations as well as pop-ups in Hemingford and Bayard, Estes said the theater has shown in the neighborhood of 100 different titles — twice the number of titles that would show in the theater during a normal year.
Coming up in December, the traditional Midwest Christmas offerings will be shown at the Skyview Drive-In.
“Who wouldn’t love to come and see Christmas Story or Gremlins or Christmas Vacation with just a little bit of snow in the air at the same time?” Estes asked. “It could be a fun evening with a cup of hot chocolate and a movie.”
