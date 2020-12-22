Pandemic means a change in celebrations, but not spirit

In the first months of the pandemic, we knew that my daughter, Abby, would be unable to be joined in the hospital for the traditional visitations after she gave birth to my granddaughter, Callie. No one was allowed to visit and so we began planning ahead of time. We were old hats at Zoom after a semester of helping with remote learning, and thought it’d be the easiest way to have my dad get a peek at the baby. We did some practice run throughs to demonstrate Zoom to my dad, who Abby wanted to be among the first to see the bundle of joy. However, after a few times of trying it out, we found he kept having hiccups when doing Zoom on his own. We changed course and we found FaceTime to be the easiest way for us. It’s not too late to try a few practice sessions.