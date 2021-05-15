Pandemic relief still available for renters, landlords

A program that’s part of the $2.1 trillion American Rescue Plan Congress passed in February is helping renters stay current and allowing landlords to sleep easier.

The new Emergency Rental Assistance program is run at the state level, and renters and landlords can apply via the internet. So far, the ERA has paid out $47,131 to 19 recipients in Scottsbluff, but applications from renters as well as landlords will be accepted through August.

“It’s all online and it wasn’t hard to do, but it took several weeks to hear back,” Mike Treffer, a Scottsbluff landlord who manages 24 apartments, told the Star-Herald. “They asked for more information, and then my tenant received a favorable determination.”

After learning about the ERA program, Treffer distributed fliers to his tenants. He said several had fallen behind, but only one tenant applied for rent assistance. That tenant’s determination will cover three months of back rent.

Treffer said federally funded pandemic relief programs have been helpful, but the current ERA process takes longer than he anticipated.

“We haven’t received payment yet.”

Nonetheless, the programs can be helpful for people down on their luck.