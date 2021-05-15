 Skip to main content
Pandemic relief still available for renters, landlords
Pandemic relief still available for renters, landlords

A program that’s part of the $2.1 trillion American Rescue Plan Congress passed in February is helping renters stay current and allowing landlords to sleep easier.

The new Emergency Rental Assistance program is run at the state level, and renters and landlords can apply via the internet. So far, the ERA has paid out $47,131 to 19 recipients in Scottsbluff, but applications from renters as well as landlords will be accepted through August.

“It’s all online and it wasn’t hard to do, but it took several weeks to hear back,” Mike Treffer, a Scottsbluff landlord who manages 24 apartments, told the Star-Herald. “They asked for more information, and then my tenant received a favorable determination.”

After learning about the ERA program, Treffer distributed fliers to his tenants. He said several had fallen behind, but only one tenant applied for rent assistance. That tenant’s determination will cover three months of back rent.

Treffer said federally funded pandemic relief programs have been helpful, but the current ERA process takes longer than he anticipated.

“We haven’t received payment yet.”

Nonetheless, the programs can be helpful for people down on their luck.

“The help is available and it can benefit you, so you ought to look into it,” Treffer said.

A Sidney landlord said she had experiences with ERA similar to Treffer’s.

Michelle Deaver said one of her tenants moved to Sidney from out of state. The man was collecting unemployment from his former state, but that income was cut off while his file was reviewed. ERA approved the man for three months of rent assistance.

Like Treffer, Deaver said she still is waiting for the money.

“It’s been rough wondering whether people will be able to pull through and pay their rent,” she said about challenges during the pandemic.

Deaver said the emergency assistance is a lifesaver for tenants who lose their jobs or a source of income.

“I was shocked the American Rescue Plan was so expensive,” she said. “At $2.1 trillion, that’s a lot of money, but now I’m glad they passed it.”

How to get help

When Congress approved the American Rescue Plan, lawmakers included $21.6 billion for the new Emergency Rental Assistance program. According to the website of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority that is administering the plan, federal money will provide funds for eligible renters and landlords to cover rent, late rent, utilities, home energy costs, and other housing-related expenses with a maximum of 18 months of assistance per eligible household. Applications will be accepted through August for payment through the end of November. Additional funds may be available after August based on reallocation of funds by the federal government. Go to coronavirus.nebraska.gov/ or dial 833-500-8810 to learn more about the emergency rental program and to apply for renter or landlord assistance.

How Much?

The American Rescue Plan’s Emergency Rental Assistance Plan has distributed $2.2 million to renters and landlords since February. Here’s a look at distributions to Panhandle communities:

Scottsbluff - $47,131, 19

Gering, $17,276, 6

Alliance - $10,400, 4

Kimball - $9,324, 1

Bridgeport -$6,350, 1

Mitchell - $2,271, 2

Sidney - $2,100, 1

