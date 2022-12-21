Panhandle Area Closures and Cancellations

Alliance Senior Center will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, including the nutrition site. Nutrition site meals will be delivered on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec 23. To be added to the delivery schedule, call 308-762-1293 or 308-762-8774 and leave a message with contact information and delivery address.

Scotts Bluff County Administration Services, including veteran, clerk, treasurer, assessor, register of deeds, health and sheriff offices encourage the public to use online services, phone or wait until next week due to extreme low temperatures and wind chill. Offices are scheduled to be open, however, for safety we discourage in-person visits for the rest of this week.

Tri-City Roadrunner fixed route services will be suspended Thursday, Dec. 22.

Banner County Courthouse, Harrisburg, closed Thursday.

Banner County Public Schools closed Thursday.

Bayard Public Schools and Creek Valley Wednesday basketball game postponed due to wind chills.

Bridgeport Public Schools and Chase County basketball game postponed

Chadron Public Schools closed Thursday

Chadron State College closed Thursday. Winter break Friday through Jan. 2.

Cheyenne County Sheriff courthouse closed Thursday, Sidney

Christ the King Church, Gering event cancelled Thursday due to temperatures. No morning mass.

City of Kimball closed Thursday. Open Friday at 10 a.m.

Crawford Public Schools closed Thursday.

Eastern Wyoming College closed Thursday.

Hemingford Public Schools closed Thursday.

Kimball landfill closed Thursday. Opens at 10 a.m. Friday.

Platte County School District #1 closed, Wheatland, Wyo.

Saint John's Lutheran Church, Alliance, Christmas Cantata rescheduled for Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.

Sioux County Courthouse, Harrison, closed Thursday.

Western Nebraska Community College, Alliance, Sidney and Scottsbluff campuses closed Thursday and Friday.