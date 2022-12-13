Panhandle Area Closures and Cancellations

Alliance Public Transit will only offer essential rides on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec.14, due to weather forecasts. Essential rides include medical, school routes, and work only. Hours of operation will be 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Alliance Public Schools - closed
Banner County School - closed
Bayard Public Schools - closed; Elementary winter concert will be rescheduled
Bridgeport Public Schools - closed
Chadron Public Schools - closed
Chadron State College - closed Tuesday and Wednesday; Residence and dining halls remain open
Crawford Public Schools - closed
Community Christian School - closed
ESU 13 - closed
Gering Public Schools - closed
Hay Springs Public Schools - closed
Hemingford Public Schools - closed
Kimball Public Schools - closed
Leyton Public Schools - closed
Scottsbluff Public Schools - closed
Sioux County Public Schools - closed
Sidney Public Schools - closed
Minatare Public Schools - closed
Mitchell Public Schools - closed; School activities will be held
Morrill Public Schools - closed
Western Nebraska Community College Scottsbluff, Sidney - closed
Gering Landfill - closed for all residential and commercial loads, except garbage trucks Tuesday due to wind. The landfill will not be accepting any loads of loose garbage.
City of Scottsbluff - offices closed at 10 a.m. All city employees who are not directly involved in the snow event or public safety have been sent home. Offices will remain closed all day Wednesday, reopening Thursday morning normally. City crews are working hard to keep the emergency snow routes open. Those living along the snow routes, please park your vehicles in your driveway or other location. There is more snow, wind, and cold temperatures in our forecast.
Communities that declared a snow emergency
Alliance
Chadron
Gering
Kimball
Mitchell
Scottsbluff
Sidney
Terrytown
Highway closures
Highway 2 Hemingford west to Highway 71
Highway 2 Alliance east to Grant County line
L7E Highway 87 to Hemingford
Highway 19 Sidney to Colorado state line
Highway 26 Wyoming state line to Lewellen
Highway 27 South Dakota line to Highway 2
Highway 27 Oshkosh to Highway 30
Highway 29 Harrison to Mitchell
Highway 30 Wyoming state line to Big Springs
Highway 71 South Dakota state line to Colorado state line
I-80 Wyoming state line to Big Springs
Highway 87 South Dakota line to Alliance
Highway 88 Bridgeport to Wyoming state
L79E Minatare to Highway 92
Highway 92 Wyoming State to Bridgeport
Highway 250 Rushville to Highway 2
Highway 385 South Dakota line to Sidney
I-76 Westbound and eastbound from Colorado state line to Big Springs
I-80 Westbound and eastbound from Big Springs to North Platte
US-30 Ogallala to North Platte
US-26 Ogallala to Lewellen
N-61 Hyannis north to Grant Co. line impassable
Stay up-to-date on road closures by visiting 511.nebraska.gov.