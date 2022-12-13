Panhandle Area Closures and Cancellations

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alliance Public Transit will only offer essential rides on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec.14, due to weather forecasts. Essential rides include medical, school routes, and work only. Hours of operation will be 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alliance Public Schools - closed

Banner County School - closed

Bayard Public Schools - closed; Elementary winter concert will be rescheduled

Bridgeport Public Schools - closed

Chadron Public Schools - closed

Chadron State College - closed Tuesday and Wednesday; Residence and dining halls remain open

Crawford Public Schools - closed

Community Christian School - closed

ESU 13 - closed

Gering Public Schools - closed

Hay Springs Public Schools - closed

Hemingford Public Schools - closed

Kimball Public Schools - closed

Leyton Public Schools - closed

Scottsbluff Public Schools - closed

Sioux County Public Schools - closed

Sidney Public Schools - closed

Minatare Public Schools - closed

Mitchell Public Schools - closed; School activities will be held

Morrill Public Schools - closed

Western Nebraska Community College Scottsbluff, Sidney - closed

Gering Landfill - closed for all residential and commercial loads, except garbage trucks Tuesday due to wind. The landfill will not be accepting any loads of loose garbage.

City of Scottsbluff - offices closed at 10 a.m. All city employees who are not directly involved in the snow event or public safety have been sent home. Offices will remain closed all day Wednesday, reopening Thursday morning normally. City crews are working hard to keep the emergency snow routes open. Those living along the snow routes, please park your vehicles in your driveway or other location. There is more snow, wind, and cold temperatures in our forecast.

Communities that declared a snow emergency

Alliance

Chadron

Gering

Kimball

Mitchell

Scottsbluff

Sidney

Terrytown

Highway closures

Highway 2 Hemingford west to Highway 71

Highway 2 Alliance east to Grant County line

L7E Highway 87 to Hemingford

Highway 19 Sidney to Colorado state line

Highway 26 Wyoming state line to Lewellen

Highway 27 South Dakota line to Highway 2

Highway 27 Oshkosh to Highway 30

Highway 29 Harrison to Mitchell

Highway 30 Wyoming state line to Big Springs

Highway 71 South Dakota state line to Colorado state line

I-80 Wyoming state line to Big Springs

Highway 87 South Dakota line to Alliance

Highway 88 Bridgeport to Wyoming state

L79E Minatare to Highway 92

Highway 92 Wyoming State to Bridgeport

Highway 250 Rushville to Highway 2

Highway 385 South Dakota line to Sidney

I-76 Westbound and eastbound from Colorado state line to Big Springs

I-80 Westbound and eastbound from Big Springs to North Platte

US-30 Ogallala to North Platte

US-26 Ogallala to Lewellen

N-61 Hyannis north to Grant Co. line impassable

Stay up-to-date on road closures by visiting 511.nebraska.gov.

News Editor

Lauren Brant is news editor at the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com. You can reach the Star-Herald newsroom directly by calling 308-632-9040.

