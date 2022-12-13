Panhandle Area Closures and Cancellations

Alliance Public Transit will only offer essential rides on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec.14, due to weather forecasts. Essential rides include medical, school routes, and work only. Hours of operation will be 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gering Landfill - closed for all residential and commercial loads, except garbage trucks Tuesday due to wind. The landfill will not be accepting any loads of loose garbage.

City of Scottsbluff - offices closed at 10 a.m. All city employees who are not directly involved in the snow event or public safety have been sent home. Offices will remain closed all day Wednesday, reopening Thursday morning normally. City crews are working hard to keep the emergency snow routes open. Those living along the snow routes, please park your vehicles in your driveway or other location. There is more snow, wind, and cold temperatures in our forecast.