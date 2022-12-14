Panhandle Area Closures

HWY Closure
I-80 WB EB MM 102 West
US-30 North Platte to Sutherland Local Traffic Only
US-30 Big Springs to Sutherland
US-26 Ogallala to Lewellen
N-61 Hyannis North to Grant Co. Line Impassable
N-61 Ogallala to Arthur Impassable
N-92 Lake Mac Dam to Lewellen Impassable
N-97 Mullen to Brownlee Rd. Impassable
Lauren Brant
News Editor
Lauren Brant is news editor at the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com. You can reach the Star-Herald newsroom directly by calling 308-632-9040.
