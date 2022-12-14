 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panhandle Area Closures

HWY     Closure

I-80      WB EB MM 102 West

US-30   North Platte to Sutherland Local Traffic Only

US-30   Big Springs to Sutherland

US-26   Ogallala to Lewellen

N-61     Hyannis North to Grant Co. Line Impassable

N-61     Ogallala to Arthur Impassable

N-92     Lake Mac Dam to Lewellen Impassable

N-97     Mullen to Brownlee Rd. Impassable

