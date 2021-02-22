Panhandle at lowest risk level seen in months

The Panhandle’s risk level has moved to the lowest level it has been in four months, just bordering a move to “moderate” risk level.
Panhandle Public Health District released the latest dial during its weekly briefing Monday. The risk dial remains in the “high risk” level, but just barely.
“Our risk dial is going down, close to the yellow,” Kim Engel, PPHD director, said. “So keep it up, guys, we’re just right on the line. We’re happy to report that this is the lowest we have been for a long time.”
The Panhandle has not been in the moderate level since early October, having moved into the high or elevated risk exposure level for COVID-19 on Oct. 12, 2020.
Taking a “hard look at the numbers,” Engel said, “Really, what’s keeping us a little bit high is community spread.”
More than 50 percent of the cases from this week’s 95 cases were unable to be traced to an originating point. Positivity rate is a second factor, still higher than guidance by national health officials recommend, at 18%. Positivity rate is down from last week’s positivity rate of 25.1%.
Engel encouraged people to continue to do preventative measures, such as wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and social distancing.
“Let’s get our risk low, as low as we can,” she said. “...We’re headed in the right direction.”
On the county level, Sioux County and Deuel County have moved into the moderate risk level, while the rest of the 12 counties covered by PPHD remain in high. Among the counties, Morrill and Garden counties are ranked the highest as far as risk level.
On the community level, Gordon-Rushville, Harrison, Mitchell, and Potter-Dix have moved into the moderate risk level. Bridgeport, Oshkosh and Big Springs are at the highest risk level, at 2.5 on the risk scale.
Vaccinations in the Panhandle continue, with 9,373, or 14.3%, of the Panhandle adults having been vaccinated. Last week, shipments of vaccine were delayed, but that will be made up for this week, Tabi Prochazka, PPHD deputy director of health preparedness and promotions, said. The Panhandle will receive 3,7000 doses, with 3,000 of those doses to be distributed to providers throughout the Panhandle based on population. The Federal Pharmacy Program, which distributes the vaccine through pharmacies, will receive 600 doses and the Scottsbluff Community-Based Outpatient Clinic receives 100 doses.
The Panhandle is currently distributing the vaccine to persons age 65 and older and will then move through other Phase IB categories. Walmart, one of the Federal Pharmacy Program providers, is working with Panhandle health officials on distributing the vaccine to those on the state’s vaccination list, PPHD officials said. Walmarts in Scottsbluff and Chadron are part of the Federal Pharmacy Program and the Alliance pharmacy is the third.
Persons who have received the first dose of their vaccine will typically be scheduled for their second dose ahead of time. Some people have expressed concern that they will not get their second dose through programs such as Walmart, which has had its database impacted, but Prochazka said that those second doses are being alloted and scheduled. Anyone who used the Walmart system to register is also on the state registration list, Prochazka said.
Engel said that the 3,700 doses received by the Panhandle doesn’t include second doses, so shipments are usually about double the amount listed each week to account for those second doses.
After the Panhandle and the state moves through those persons age 65 and older, Engel said, they will move to finish other phases in the 1B category, such as first responders, staff in utilities, corrections, educators, and then into other phases of essential workers such as funeral home workers, transportation workers and those in public transit. Phase IC, which includes those living in congregate living situations, will be completed before persons under the age of 65 will be able to be vaccinated.
People who are eligible to get the vaccine are encouraged to register at vaccinate.ne.gov. Persons only need to register one time. The system will notify you if you have already registered, officials said.
During Monday’s call, officials reported a total of 182 COVID-19 cases in the last week and that the doubling time had increased to 104 days. However, two more deaths were announced as confirmed: a Sheridan County woman in her 80s and a Deuel County man in his 80s. Nine deaths are pending verification.
Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell outlined the confirmation process, saying that the initial cause of death is reported on the death certificate by a physician and then an investigation is done by state officials to confirm that cause of death. It can take weeks for that confirmation to be completed, resulting in a delay in deaths being announced to the public.