Panhandle at lowest risk level seen in months

Persons who have received the first dose of their vaccine will typically be scheduled for their second dose ahead of time. Some people have expressed concern that they will not get their second dose through programs such as Walmart, which has had its database impacted, but Prochazka said that those second doses are being alloted and scheduled. Anyone who used the Walmart system to register is also on the state registration list, Prochazka said.

Engel said that the 3,700 doses received by the Panhandle doesn’t include second doses, so shipments are usually about double the amount listed each week to account for those second doses.

After the Panhandle and the state moves through those persons age 65 and older, Engel said, they will move to finish other phases in the 1B category, such as first responders, staff in utilities, corrections, educators, and then into other phases of essential workers such as funeral home workers, transportation workers and those in public transit. Phase IC, which includes those living in congregate living situations, will be completed before persons under the age of 65 will be able to be vaccinated.

People who are eligible to get the vaccine are encouraged to register at vaccinate.ne.gov. Persons only need to register one time. The system will notify you if you have already registered, officials said.