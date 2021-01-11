Panhandle avoids post-holiday virus surge

Western Nebraska appears to have avoided a virus surge that had been feared coming from the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
During Monday’s Panhandle Public Health District daily briefing, Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Public Health director, noted she “is reporting the lowest numbers that I have for some time.” She reported 56 positive cases of the coronavirus since Thursday, Jan. 7.
In the last 14 days, Panhandle health officials report 405 active cases have been reported, with 229 of those cases reported last week. The positivity rate did jump from 28.7% the week of Dec 27 to 48.1% on Jan. 3, but last week’s positivity rate went back down again, to 27.5%, according to PPHD’s dashboard at pphd.org.
In November, officials were reporting a doubling rate of less than two weeks. However, as of Monday, the doubling rate has now increased to 61 days, good news after a surge in October and November.
Unfortunately, during Monday’s call, Schnell did report that 19 deaths have been reported, bringing the Panhandle’s total deaths to 155. Deaths confirmed included: Scotts Bluff County, three women, one in her 50s, one in her 60s and one in 90s, and nine men, one in his 50s, two in their 60s, four in their 70s, two in their 80s; Box Butte County, woman in her 90s; Cheyenne County, two men, both in their 90s; Grant County, one man, in his 70s; Morrill County, one woman and one man, both in their 60s; and a Sheridan County woman in her 90s.
Panhandle health officials continue to remind people to be vigilant. As the Panhandle remained in the high-risk category on a risk dial meant to illustrate coronavirus risk, Tabi Prochazka, PPHD deputy director, said recommendations remain the same. “It’s really the same guidance we’ve been talking about: using that physical distancing, staying six feet away from anyone outside your home; wearing a mask is highly recommended for anyone over 2 years old; washing your hands and frequently monitoring for illness. Stay home if you’re sick. If you become sick or develop COVID-like symptoms, please get tested.”
Additional, and more detailed, recommendations are on the PPHD website.
The risk dial for the Panhandle remains in the high level, but Prochazka did report that some communities do remain in the severe risk, or red, level for spread of COVID-19. Mitchell moved into the severe risk level, while Bridgeport and Morrill moved out of the severe risk level and into the high. Chappell and Potter-Dix have also moved into the severe risk level.
On the county level, Sioux County, Garden Count and Deuel County are now listed at severe risk level.
The rest of the state also appears to have avoided a surge in cases. For the week ending Jan. 9, Nebraska saw nearly 6,900 new confirmed cases, up from 6,400 two weeks earlier, according to the Omaha World-Herald. But the 7% growth rate in that time was modest compared to the rest of the country. It was about one-fourth of the U.S. growth rate and the seventh lowest among the states.
Vaccination for COVID-19 continues and health officials reported that 3,761 people have been vaccinated in the Panhandle.
Engel said about 50% of the Panhandle’s allocation has gone to the Federal Pharmacy Program, which arranges vaccination of nursing home staff and residents. Health officials received notice that those allocations have now been filled, so more doses should be available for other uses in the Phase 1a and Phase 1b categories. The state has designated persons 75 and older as the current priority, and Panhandle officials have said that it will take weeks to vaccinate all of those persons. Last week, Engel said that an estimated 7,800 people, 75 and older, live within the Panhandle.
Asked about persons reporting side effects, Schnell said anecdotally, people who have contracted COVID-19 and then received the vaccine have been among those reporting more side effects, such as fever, body aches or joint pain. However, she said, there have not been any reports of persons having to seek medical care for those side effects.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the currently approved vaccines, do require two doses to be the most effective. One caller asked how persons would be notified that it was time for their second dose, and Engel and Schnell said that providers of the first dose would be making notification upon receiving allotments for the second dose. .
“There’s no concerns that we won’t receive it,” Engel said of the second dose. “We feel very confident that we will be receiving it.”
Nationally, there have been reports of slow vaccine roll-outs, however, state officials say that is not the case in Nebraska.
As of Monday morning, Nebraska ranked fifth among the states in per-capita vaccination rate and sixth in getting vaccine doses distributed. It also ranked fifth in percentage of distributed vaccine doses that had been administered, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Angie Ling, the Department of Health and Human Services incident commander, said the goal is to administer the vaccines within a week of their arrival in Nebraska. Ling said the vaccines are being shipped directly to health care systems, local health departments and select pharmacies.