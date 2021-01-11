Panhandle avoids post-holiday virus surge

Vaccination for COVID-19 continues and health officials reported that 3,761 people have been vaccinated in the Panhandle.

Engel said about 50% of the Panhandle’s allocation has gone to the Federal Pharmacy Program, which arranges vaccination of nursing home staff and residents. Health officials received notice that those allocations have now been filled, so more doses should be available for other uses in the Phase 1a and Phase 1b categories. The state has designated persons 75 and older as the current priority, and Panhandle officials have said that it will take weeks to vaccinate all of those persons. Last week, Engel said that an estimated 7,800 people, 75 and older, live within the Panhandle.

Asked about persons reporting side effects, Schnell said anecdotally, people who have contracted COVID-19 and then received the vaccine have been among those reporting more side effects, such as fever, body aches or joint pain. However, she said, there have not been any reports of persons having to seek medical care for those side effects.