Panhandle begins to reopen after blizzard

Portions of the Panhandle have begun to reopen after several days of school, city, and road closures due to blizzard conditions.

Although area schools remained closed on Thursday due to blowing snow overnight, some major roadways began to reopen later in the day.

By afternoon, US 26 had been reopened between the Wyoming border and Bridgeport. NE 92 was also reopened on both sides of the Twin Cities area, though it remained partially covered by snow and ice.

I-80 reopened Thursday afternoon as well, with warnings still in place for ice and blowing snow.

Most north-south roadways remained closed as of Thursday afternoon, including NE 71 between the Scottsbluff area and Kimball to the south and the South Dakota border to the north.

Roads from Nebraska to Colorado were reopened after noon, including I-76 and US 385, which was only open between the border and Chappell. NE 19 and NE 71 also reopened, with NE 71 only being operable between the border and Kimball.

More roads, schools, and businesses are expected to reopen on Friday, but caution is still recommended for all drivers due to reduced visibility, blowing snow, and ice. Roads that remain closed should be avoided for the safety of motorists and first responders.

No new information was available about snowfall totals in the panhandle. Most reports on Wednesday indicated an average of 12 inches in the Twin Cities area, with some reporting nearly 2 feet in the Chadron area. Reports of deep drifts and blowing snow were common.

After the expiration of the blizzard warning late Wednesday night, a winter weather advisory remained in effect until 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening for much of the panhandle. Northwest winds remained strong and were expected to continue until Friday evening.

As winds decrease, cold temperatures are set to remain according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts highs around 23 in the Twin Cities area on Friday, with overnight lows around 7 and windchill as severe as -10.

Saturday will bring sunnier skies and higher temperatures around 30, along with significantly reduced winds of only 10-15 mph. Lows Saturday night are said to stay around 1.

Sunday will remain mostly sunny, with similar highs around 26 and overnight lows of -5.

Monday highs will likely only reach around 14, with overnight lows of -3.

Snow and winds have a chance to return by Wednesday of next week