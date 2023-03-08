Panhandle Business and Professional Women will host an event highlighting Equal Pay Day.

Equal Pay Day, recognized nationally on Tuesday, March 14, symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year. Full-time working women earn only 83% of the earning of full-time working men.

Equal Pay Day was originated by the National Committee on Pay Equity (NCPE) in 1996 as a public awareness event to illustrate the gap between men's and women's wages. NCPE leadership decided years ago to select a Tuesday as Equal Pay Day. Tuesday was selected to represent how far into the next work week women must work to earn what men earned the previous week. Because women earn less, on average, than men, they must work longer for the same amount of pay. The wage gap is even greater for most women of color.

More than 50 years after the passage of the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, women continue to suffer the consequences of inequitable pay differentials over a working lifetime. This wage disparity costs the average American woman and her family over $400,000 in lost wages, impacting Social Security benefits and pensions.

In a press release, Panhandle BPW President Lisa Peden said, “Panhandle BPW seeks to achieve equality for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. We encourage women to pursue promotions and do their research prior to entering wage negotiations. Additionally, we call upon local businesses to help close the pay gap by conducting regular pay equity audits.”

Panhandle BPW is recognizing Equal Pay Day with an Unhappy Hour on Tuesday, April 4, at 5-7 p.m. at the Scotts Bluff Country Club. Anyone with an interest in not only closing the wage gap, but also networking with other working women, is welcome to attend the event.

Panhandle Business and Professional Women is part of a national foundation advocating for gender equality in the workplace and supporting the development of female business professionals. The Scottsbluff-based chapter is the largest in Nebraska. To learn more about upcoming events, scholarships, professional awards and membership opportunities, visit panhandlebpw.org.