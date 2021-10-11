Panhandle BPW lauds women for accomplishments as it marks its 40th year

Scottsbluff Public Schools was recognized as the large employer, with more than 400 women among its employees. According to the information presented, 74 women were hired in 2020 and three women were promoted. A large percentage of the district’s employees are women, which provides significant advancement opportunities for women, including leading committees, taking on administrator roles and other professional development.

Marianne Carlson, director of finance, accepted the award with Scottsbluff Public School board member Scott Reisig and noted the many women in leadership roles within the district. Reisig noted the woman in such roles, from building principals to those in executive roles.

The district was also praised for its support of families during the pandemic, Weinberg said, citing its commitment to the community during the pandemic. Anyone with a child in school experienced the hardship of having to juggle homeschooling with full-time work, and district leaders “understanding of the needs of the community, particularly working women in the community, is an outstanding example of the embodiment of the ideas of BPW.”

In accepting the award, Carlson said, the district was grateful for the employees who “embody our message of every child, every day, every where.”