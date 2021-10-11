Panhandle BPW lauds women for accomplishments as it marks its 40th year

Each spring, Panhandle BPW highlights the achievements of women and businesses that support women in the workplace.
This year, Panhandle Business and Professional Women highlighted its Woman of the Year, Young Careerist, Employers of the Year and scholarship winners during ceremonies held on June 9.
Bridget Peck, awards committee chair, hailed the awards ceremony as a sign of getting back to normal after interruptions and having to wear masks during the pandemic.
“...Despite the times we’ve been in, there have been wonderful achievements by women and businesses in our community,” she said, saying that recognizing those achievements is rewarding.
Betsy Vidlak, chief operating officer of Community Health Center (Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska), earned the top award, the Woman of the Year Award. The award is presented to a woman who achieves outstanding career achievements, outstanding efforts on behalf of women on behalf of BPW issues, outstanding assistance to other women in career advancement, outstanding guidance to youth and young career women and outstanding community service, cited as the “ideals of Panhandle BPW.”
Vidlak, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a recent master’s degree in business administration from Chadron State College, was described as representing all of the ideals of Panhandle BPW. She has served in many leadership roles, not just including her current and past roles at Community Health Center, but also in local, state and national board for health and human services and advocacy organizations. She has also held leadership roles in Soroptimist International, Scotts Bluff County and Rocky Mountain Soroptimist, and the West Nebraska Arts Center. In her positions at Community Health Center, she has served “in programs that do much to support the women who are clients, as well as mentor the skilled female professionals providing services to those women. This woman’s commitment to serving others, especially women in our community is exceptional,” presenter Kim Ferguson said.
In accepting the award, Vidlak noted that there are many women in the community that she felt were deserving of the award and she appreciated the honor.
Two businesses, Flyover Brewery and Scottsbluff Public Schools, were honored as Employers of the Year.
Flyover Brewery, honored as the small business employer, had been lauded for its staff that includes two women in leadership roles, including General Manager Andrea Margheim, who accepted the award with her husband, Joe. Over half of the businesses 12 women were hired in 2020 and one of its promotions during that time also was awarded to a woman. In fact, it was noted, both of its management positions were held by women and they garnered raises and bonuses, even during the pandemic, for performance. Women serve in other supervisory positions, such as shift leaders. The business was described as helping its employees manage their schedules around responsibilities such as family, awarding raises and bonuses even during the pandemic for performance and supporting advancement for women.
“This employer is a relatively new business in the Panhandle, so we’re excited to see further advancement for women at this employer as it continues to grow and make a name for itself,” presenter Jamie Weinberg said.
Margheim said she was humbled to receive the award as a fairly new company, and “we’re just happy to be a part of the community.”
Scottsbluff Public Schools was recognized as the large employer, with more than 400 women among its employees. According to the information presented, 74 women were hired in 2020 and three women were promoted. A large percentage of the district’s employees are women, which provides significant advancement opportunities for women, including leading committees, taking on administrator roles and other professional development.
Marianne Carlson, director of finance, accepted the award with Scottsbluff Public School board member Scott Reisig and noted the many women in leadership roles within the district. Reisig noted the woman in such roles, from building principals to those in executive roles.
The district was also praised for its support of families during the pandemic, Weinberg said, citing its commitment to the community during the pandemic. Anyone with a child in school experienced the hardship of having to juggle homeschooling with full-time work, and district leaders “understanding of the needs of the community, particularly working women in the community, is an outstanding example of the embodiment of the ideas of BPW.”
In accepting the award, Carlson said, the district was grateful for the employees who “embody our message of every child, every day, every where.”
The organization named Mai Lee Olsen as its Young Careerist, which is an award that recognizes the accomplishments of young, upcoming leaders and provides them with professional development opportunities. Olsen is the CollegeNow! director at Western Nebraska Community College. Under her leadership, students have been able to earn thousands of college hours before graduating high school and she collaborates with area counselors, principals, superintendents and families in pursuing college opportunities for students. She also has been instrumental in the implementation of career pathways at area schools and conducts career exploration activities for students, 8th to 12 grades.
“This young woman’s contributions to students, families and employers in the Panhandle are exceptional,” presenter Mandy Natale said.
Olsen said she was “truly humbled and truly honored to have received the award.” She cited BPW as having made “quite the wave” at the WNCC campus and thanked BPW members for recruiting members like herself.
“We’re just really excited to be a part of this community,” she said.
Reisig, who said his mother taught in the district for a long time, said it was an honor to be a part of receiving the award.
Three women were also awarded scholarships, which are funded through the Panhandle BPW’s annual fundraiser, the Sip & Shop Showcase. Through the years, Panhandle BPW has awarded more than $40,000 in scholarships to 80 women since the organization was founded in 1981. Scholarships were awarded to Alyssa Dishman, Caitlin Pittman and Jessica Valles, who each will receive a $1,000 scholarship. All three women are students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing.
June also marked the 40th anniversary of the Panhandle BPW, which was chartered on June 17, 1981. Women who served as past presidents of the group that were in attendance stood to be recognized, including Peck and immediate past-president Jamie Hallman. Members of the organization who showed a commitment to the organization by volunteering or recruiting new members were also recognized.