Panhandle BPW lauds women for accomplishments

A local women’s advocacy organization highlighted the accomplishments of local professional women, employers who support women in the workplace and encouraged the advancement of women during an annual award banquet Wednesday.

Panhandle Business and Professional Women highlighted its Woman of the Year, Young Careerist, Employers of the Year and scholarship winners.

Bridget Peck, awards committee chair, hailed the awards ceremony as a sign of getting back to normal after interruptions and having to wear masks during the pandemic.

“To be able to come together ... and realize that despite the times we’ve been in, there have been wonderful achievements by women and businesses in our community is very rewarding,” she said.

Betsy Vidlak, chief operating officer of Community Health Center (Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska), earned the top award, the Woman of the Year Award. The award is presented to a woman who achieves outstanding career achievements, outstanding efforts on behalf of women on behalf of BPW issues, outstanding assistance to other women in career advancement, outstanding guidance to youth and young career women and outstanding community service.

