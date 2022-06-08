Panhandle BPW recognizes leaders in helping women

Several women were recognized Wednesday for their achievements and devotion to helping the community at the Panhandle BPW’s annual awards luncheon.

The Panhandle Business and Professional Women organization holds a ceremony every year to recognize high-achieving local women and the organizations who help advance womens’ careers. Dozens of members and their families and friends, gathered at the Scotts Bluff Country Club for the event.

The awards presented were the, Woman of the Year Award, Young Careerist Award, Shirley Flack Member of the Year Award, two Employer of the Year Awards and three scholarships.

Paulette Schnell garnered the highest recognition: BPW’s Woman of the Year.

Schnell held leadership roles or volunteered in many organizations. She also serves as the Scotts Bluff County Health director and Regional West Medical Center community health director. She helped craft the community response during the coronavirus pandemic.

“What BPW does is make us all a better person,” Schnell told the crowd. “... That brings out the best in all of us.” She thanked her family and all the key people in her life, then asked attendees to thank those dear to them and find a way to be a key figure in the lives of others.

Panhandle BPW recognized Mikaela Mendoza with the Young Careerist Award. Mendoza owns the Radiant Rose Spa in Scottsbluff and started the Beauty Haus Academy in Gering. She was honored for educating youth and creating “confident” students for the local workforce with her beauty school.

Employers in the community who support their women employees and families were also honored. The criteria for the employer category included demonstrating sensitivity to the needs of women employees, providing opportunities for their advancement and professional development, providing or assisting with care for parents or children, designing family-friendly benefits and offering non-discriminatory retirement plans.

The small business award, for those with up to 30 employees, went to Bluffs Physical Therapy. More than half of the employees hired there in 2021 were women, and one woman was promoted.

Bluffs Physical Therapy allows for continuing education on company time, allowing women to improve their skills and advance their careers. Owner Mike Moravec accepted the award and thanked his wife and his team for their support.

Educational Service Unit 13 won the large business award for companies with more than 30 workers. It employs more than 150 women, 89% of its overall workforce. Twenty-eight women were hired in 2021 and 11 were promoted. Three-quarters of the leadership team are women. Additionally, Laura Barrett became the first female administrator there since 1996.

Barrett was one of those from ESU 13 who accepted the award. She said having role models like the members of BPW helps women learn how to be leaders.

“I’ve worked at ESU 13 for a very long time. I’ve had the opportunity to become a mother, to grow up, to see really how we value women in the workplace and how you can be a person who has a family, has a life, grows professionally and still be a part of the community,” Barrett said.

This year’s Member of the Year Award went to Lori Stromberg. The award was first presented in 2018 and is named in honor of Shirley Flack, a Panhandle BPW charter member who died in 2019. Points for the award are rewarded for attending or presenting at meetings and recruiting new members.

“This year’s winner is a longtime member of BPW who shows commitment to the organization year over year. I can probably count on one hand the number of meetings, events, etc., that she hasn’t attended in all her years of membership,” former BPW president Bridget Peck said when introducing Stromberg.

Three $1,000 scholarships were also awarded at Wednesday’s ceremony. Funds for these came from the BPW’s annual Sip and Shop Showcase. Women over age 25 who attend school in the Panhandle or are from the Panhandle are eligible to receive these.

This year’s scholarships were awarded to Alyssa Dishman, attending the University of the Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing; Sierra Ostdiek, attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney; and Chandler Rummel, attending Chadron State College.

“We look forward to seeing great things from Alyssa, Sierra and Chandler,” Jayme Hallman, of BPW, said. “... We are truly fortunate to live in a community where women are able to achieve such great personal and professional things.”

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.