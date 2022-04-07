Panhandle communities offer fun, prizes at Easter egg hunts.

Grab your Easter baskets and your cameras to get pictures with the Easter Bunny at Easter egg hunts across the valley. Easter is April 17, but the Easter-related activities will begin Saturday through next week.

The hunts begin Saturday, April 9 in Scottsbluff and Sidney.

Scottsbluff

City of Scottsbluff Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at the Landers Soccer Complex.

Riverside Discovery Center is hosting an Easter egg weekend with egg hunts Friday, April 15, Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Admission to the event is included with the cost of regular zoo admission and free for members.

The Scottsbluff YMCA Trails West Easter egg hunt is Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m., located at 1918 W. Beltline Highway.

Sidney

Plummer Insurance, Inc. will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. at Sidney Legion Park. Children ages 12 and under can participate. Age groups: 0-3, 4-5, 6-8 and 9-12 years. The park will be separated into four sections with 6,000 eggs scattered throughout. Each age group will have golden eggs that will be turned in for prizes. There are toys, candy and coupons to local businesses. The Easter bunny will be there for photos. Sidney Fire Department will sound the fire truck siren to start the hunt. The public can recycle unwanted plastic eggs in the big, pink bunny box after the hunt. The box will be at Plummer Insurance through April.

Bridgeport

It’s an Eggstravaganza Sunday, April 10 as the Bridgeport Parks and Recreation hosts a carnival and egg hunt at the Bridgeport Community Center and Lawdwin Ballfields. The hunt starts at 2 p.m. There will be inflatables, candy, games and balloon animals.

Alliance

Easter Egg Hunt is Tuesday, April 12 at 4 p.m. at the Alliance High School Bulldogs practice fields on 14th Street between Box Butte and Sweetwater. Children ages 1-9 can come pick up Easter eggs filled with candy. Age groups are 1-3, 4-6 and 7-9. Two winners from each age group will win an Easter basket.

Gering

Gering Kiwanis Club will hold their 20th annual egg hunt at the south end of the Oregon Trail Park on Saturday, April 16. The hunt begins at 10 a.m. This year’s event will take place by the Gering Municipal Swimming Pool parking lot. Age groups are 0-2, 3-4, 5-8, 9-12 years. The park will be staked out into sections and all of the children will begin the Easter egg hunt simultaneously. Eggs will be filled with candy, quarters and coupons from local businesses. The Easter bunny will be there for photos.

Hemingford

Hemingford American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9 and Legion Post #9 are sponsoring Hemingford’s annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at the Hemingford City Park. Age groups are babies to 2-year-olds, 3- to 4-year-olds, 5- to 6-year-olds and 7- to 9-year-olds. In case of weather, the hunt will be at the Hemingford American Legion on Box Butte Avenue.

Mitchell

Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. in Centennial Park. Easter eggs will be filled with candy and certificates for gold dollars. Age groups are preschool and younger, grade 1-2, grade 3-4 and grade 5-6. There will also be a coloring contest where Mitchell students will receive coloring pages at school. Awards will be given out after the hunt. The Easter bunny will also be at the event for photos.

Chadron

The Chadron Chamber of Commerce and Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services invite the community to an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. at the Chadron Legion Community Baseball Fields. Age groups are 0-3, 4-6 and 7-10 years. Free Easter baskets will be handed out and over 4,000 eggs will be spread across the fields. Skeeter’s Napa Auto will offer a barbecue. Candy donations can be dropped at the chamber office.

Torrington

KGOS/KERM Radio Easter egg hunt will be Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m. Take photos with the Easter Bunny and grab as many of the 5,000 eggs scattered across Pioneer Park. Age groups: 1-3, 4-6 and 7-10 years. Each age group will have a grand prize, with additional prizes.

Know the time for a missing hunt? Send an email to news@starherald.com. The Star-Herald will add to its online listing.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.