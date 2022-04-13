Panhandle communities offer fun, prizes at Easter egg hunts

Grab your Easter baskets and your cameras to get pictures with the Easter Bunny at Easter egg hunts across the valley. Easter is April 17.

Scottsbluff

Riverside Discovery Center is hosting an Easter egg weekend with egg hunts Friday, April 15, Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Admission to the event is included with the cost of regular zoo admission and free for members.

First Baptist Church is hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza, Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. The hunt is designed specifically for special needs kids with areas set up for kids with autism, kids who need wheelchair accessibility. The Snowy Bus will provide snow cones for the children. This is an invite only event and is a partnerships with ESU 13, Buckboard, Camp Scott, The Autism Society, and Special Olympics.

The Scottsbluff YMCA Trails West Easter egg hunt is Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m., located at 1918 W. Beltline Highway.

Gering

Gering Kiwanis Club will hold their 20th annual egg hunt at the south end of the Oregon Trail Park on Saturday, April 16. The hunt begins at 10 a.m. This year’s event will take place by the Gering Municipal Swimming Pool parking lot. Age groups are 0-2, 3-4, 5-8, 9-12 years. The park will be staked out into sections and all of the children will begin the Easter egg hunt simultaneously. Eggs will be filled with candy, quarters and coupons from local businesses. The Easter bunny will be there for photos.

Hemingford

Hemingford American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9 and Legion Post #9 are sponsoring Hemingford’s annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at the Hemingford City Park. Age groups are babies to 2-year-olds, 3- to 4-year-olds, 5- to 6-year-olds and 7- to 9-year-olds. In case of weather, the hunt will be at the Hemingford American Legion on Box Butte Avenue.

Mitchell

Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. in Centennial Park. Easter eggs will be filled with candy and certificates for gold dollars. Age groups are preschool and younger, grade 1-2, grade 3-4 and grade 5-6. There will also be a coloring contest where Mitchell students will receive coloring pages at school. Awards will be given out after the hunt. The Easter bunny will also be at the event for photos.

Hawk Springs

Hawks Springs Fire Department Easter egg hunt, Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m., 327 Highway 85. Snacks and drinks will be available before the hunt.

Chadron

The Chadron Chamber of Commerce and Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services invite the community to an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. at the Chadron Legion Community Baseball Fields. Age groups are 0-3, 4-6 and 7-10 years. Free Easter baskets will be handed out and over 4,000 eggs will be spread across the fields. Skeeter’s Napa Auto will offer a barbecue. Candy donations can be dropped at the chamber office.

Fort Laramie

Fort Laramie Fire Department will hold an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. at Fort Laramie North Park. Age groups are 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Prizes will be awarded after the hunt.

Lingle

Lingle Fire Department is holding an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 1p .m. in Whipple Park.

Torrington

VWF Post 2918 will hold an Easter bingo night Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. at 908 W 25th Ave. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. featuring honey glazed ham, cheesy potatoes, homemade creamed corn and artesian bread. Dessert specials are a raspberry Jell-O delight, triple berry shortcake and an Easter Peep cake.

KGOS/KERM Radio Easter egg hunt will be Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m. at Pioneer Park. Take photos with the Easter Bunny and grab as many of the 5,000 eggs scattered across Pioneer Park. Age groups: 1-3, 4-6 and 7-10 years. Each age group will have a grand prize, with additional prizes.

Cosmetology Club presents Glow Egg Hunt, April 20 in front of the Career and Technical Education Center for ages 16 years and older. Games start at 7 p.m. with corn hole, jumbo Jenga, connect 4 and sumo suites. The glow egg hunt begins at 8:30 p.m. with 1,000 eggs filled with candy, gift certificates for services, community donations and other goodies. Team events "Minute to Win It" begin at 9:30 p.m. $10 a person for the games and egg hunt. $30 a team for all events.

Yoder

South Goshen Community Church will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at Yoder City Park. Eggs will be split into age divisions.

Bridgeport

The Bridgeport Volunteer Fire Department will hold an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the city park.

Know the time for a missing hunt? Send an email to news@starherald.com. The Star-Herald will add to its online listing.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.