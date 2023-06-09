With the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Teen competitions taking place in North Platte this weekend, several local competitors hope to be the ones to come away with the two titles.

Four Panhandle women are competing for the Miss Nebraska crown and four teens for Miss Nebraska’s Teen title.

Preliminary competitions were Thursday and Friday evenings at North Platte High School. The finals and coronation are Saturday night. The contestants compete in talent, evening wear and on-stage questions.

The titles will give the winners numerous opportunities, including to raise awareness for their chosen platforms.

Panhandle contestants Miss Nebraska Morgan Baird, Miss Scotts Bluff County, Gering Adriana Casias, Miss Old West Balloon Fest, Gering MacKinzie Gregory, Miss Star City, Scottsbluff Jaydn Weatherington, Miss Western Nebraska, Mitchell Miss Nebraska’s Teen Ella-Kathryn Anderson, Miss Old West Balloon Fest’s Teen, Scottsbluff Elizabeth Fuss, Miss Western Nebraska’ Teen, Mitchell Jordan Wagner, Miss Panhandle’s Teen, Broadwater Rylie Wright, Miss Scotts Bluff County’s Teen, Hemingford

Adrianna Casias of Gering holds the Miss Old West Balloon Fest title and is competing for Miss Nebraska.

“Winning this title would mean being able to advocate for the things I’m most passionate about, which is the arts,” Casias said. “My community service initiative is called ‘avocation and inclusion with art.’ It’s based around helping low-income households and underfunded schools with the arts and to have access to them. This is to help bring bring people together, inspire sympathy and promote social change.

“The inclusion part focuses on breaking down negative barriers that affect current artists today.”

Ella-Kathryn Anderson of Scottsbluff is Miss Old West Balloon Fest’s Teen.

“Winning (Miss Nebraska’s Teen) would be amazing for me,” she said. “It would be an amazing opportunity and I would love to travel the state and share my platform, which is ‘put down the phone and pick up each other.’ It’s telling all about eliminating screen time and mentoring.”

All of the contestants prepared greatly for the pageant to showcase their skills and platforms to the best of their abilities.

“The buildup was very tight,” Casias said. “You have to choose your wardrobe, brush up on your interview skills, practice your walk and talent — mine is opera. So there is a lot that goes into the process that leads into Miss Nebraska week.”

Anderson said, “It takes a lot of preparation. I’ve been working on my evening gown walk, my fitness walk, my talent, which is singing, I am singing a vocal piece from ‘Newsies.’ It takes a lot of practice to make sure you are prepared.”