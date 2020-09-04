Panhandle continues to see surge in coronavirus cases

Panhandle Public Health officials announced another surge in cases during the health district’s daily briefing on Thursday, Sept. 3.

On Thursday, officials announced 40 new cases. Though PPHD has moved to reporting only twice a week, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that the district had the highest number of cases reported in one day on Sept. 1, when 21 cases were reported.

Multiple cases were announced in Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan and Scotts Bluff counties.

Asked if there were any activities or events that contributed to an increase in cases, Engel said that there have been quite a few events and that gatherings are often associated with more cases. However, she said she could not identify a specific event or activity that would be tied to an influx.

“The most important thing, though, is if you’re out and about, wear a mask.”

If you attend an event and it looks like there are a lot of people and social distancing isn’t possible, you should wear a mask, she said. Or, she said, consider doing another activity.

“Because the more people there are, the bigger the risk,” she said.

Health officials spent a great deal of time explaining new guidance that will allow teachers to continue working, even if they have been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive. Deputy director Tabi Prochazka stressed that those teachers must still take preventative measures, such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and quarantining when they are not at work.