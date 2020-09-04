Panhandle continues to see surge in coronavirus cases

Panhandle Public Health officials announced another surge in cases during the health district’s daily briefing on Thursday, Sept. 3.
On Thursday, officials announced 40 new cases. Though PPHD has moved to reporting only twice a week, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that the district had the highest number of cases reported in one day on Sept. 1, when 21 cases were reported.
Multiple cases were announced in Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan and Scotts Bluff counties.
Asked if there were any activities or events that contributed to an increase in cases, Engel said that there have been quite a few events and that gatherings are often associated with more cases. However, she said she could not identify a specific event or activity that would be tied to an influx.
“The most important thing, though, is if you’re out and about, wear a mask.”
If you attend an event and it looks like there are a lot of people and social distancing isn’t possible, you should wear a mask, she said. Or, she said, consider doing another activity.
“Because the more people there are, the bigger the risk,” she said.
Health officials spent a great deal of time explaining new guidance that will allow teachers to continue working, even if they have been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive. Deputy director Tabi Prochazka stressed that those teachers must still take preventative measures, such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and quarantining when they are not at work.
It’s also still up to the school district if a teacher will be able to work or not. The guidance is essentially to recognize teachers as essential workers, helping districts that may not have availability of substitutes or others to step in if teachers aren’t able to work. Some other professions where people have been identified as essential workers include health care workers, police, fire and EMTs, to name a few examples.
Essential workers who may have potentially been exposed should still quarantine when not at work, she said.
The PPHD dashboard does continue to be updated daily, despite the decrease in daily meetings. The dashboard is at the district’s website, www.pphd.org.
Six of the new cases involved children under the age of 19: four in Dawes County, identified as close contacts; one in Scotts Bluff County, identified as community spread; and one in Sheridan County, identified as community spread.
Thirty-four adults have tested positive: Six close contact cases in Box Butte County; one unknown case in Box Butte County; one travel-related case in Cheyenne County; four close contact cases in Dawes County; four community spread cases in Dawes County; one unknown case in Dawes County; six close contact cases in Scotts Bluff; four community spread cases in Scotts Bluff; three close contact cases in Sheridan County; three community spread cases in Sheridan; and one community spread case in Sioux County.
As of Thursday, there are 74 active cases and there have been a total of 674 people test positive since March. Six people are hospitalized, and 594 people have recovered. There have been six deaths.
