Panhandle COVID-19 cases rise rapidly

“This is actual Nebraska data for hospitalizations that’s a very significant story there in seeing the severity of the disease,” Engel said.

As cases rise, Tabi Prochazka, PPHD environmental health and electronic media coordinator, provided information about a new resource for at-home COVID-19 tests delivered by mail.

“You can get your free COVID test kit now available, and that website is www.covidtest.gov,” she said. “I completed the application … it’s very short and very simple. It is four free home COVID-19 tests … that usually ship in seven to 12 days.”

People can order four at-home tests per household, regardless of the number of people living there and citizenship status. The free tests are part of a White House push to offer 1 billion free COVID tests through a government website as the country’s omicron surge continues.

A similar at-home COVID test two-pack typically costs over $20 at the store, although the demand for such tests is causing dwindling supplies.