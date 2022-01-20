Panhandle COVID-19 cases rise rapidly

Panhandle public health officials are seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, particularly among youth age groups, over the past week.
Over the past seven days, the Panhandle had 775 reported cases with an additional 176 cases reported since the dashboard was updated Wednesday morning, according to Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Director. Children ages 0-19 represent 28% of the overall COVID cases with a reported 58 cases for children ages 0 to 9 years old and 161 cases for children ages 10-19.
Panhandle COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|COVID cases
|Banner
|4
|Box Butte
|124
|Cheyenne
|92
|Dawes
|28
|Deuel
|6
|Garden
|10
|Grant
|3
|Kimball
|28
|Morrill
|56
|Scotts Bluff
|413
|Sheridan
|11
|Sioux
|0
The Panhandle saw an influx in the number of positive cases compared to a week ago. Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel reported 886 cases per 100,000 people for the last 14 days, which nearly doubled to 1,618 cases per 100,000 people in the seven-day period across the 12-county area.
“Vaccines are our best defense against severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Engel said.
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) State Epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue and his team completed an in-depth analysis of vaccination rates correlated to hospitalizations.
The analysis concluded that individuals who received the vaccine, but not the booster, were 11 times less likely to be hospitalized. More dramatically, individuals who got their booster shot were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized.
“This is actual Nebraska data for hospitalizations that’s a very significant story there in seeing the severity of the disease,” Engel said.
COVID-19 Numbers (March 2, 2020-Jan. 19, 2022)
|Positive
|16,914
|Last week's cases (cases/100,000)
|898.4
|Last 7-day cases
|775
|Last week's positivity rate
|16.6%
|Deaths
|270
|Deaths pending verification
|22
|Active hospitalizations
|25
|Total cumulative hospitalizations
|784
As cases rise, Tabi Prochazka, PPHD environmental health and electronic media coordinator, provided information about a new resource for at-home COVID-19 tests delivered by mail.
“You can get your free COVID test kit now available, and that website is www.covidtest.gov,” she said. “I completed the application … it’s very short and very simple. It is four free home COVID-19 tests … that usually ship in seven to 12 days.”
People can order four at-home tests per household, regardless of the number of people living there and citizenship status. The free tests are part of a White House push to offer 1 billion free COVID tests through a government website as the country’s omicron surge continues.
A similar at-home COVID test two-pack typically costs over $20 at the store, although the demand for such tests is causing dwindling supplies.
N95 masks will also be available for free at pharmacies and community health centers as early as next week, the White House announced Wednesday. Engel was unable to confirm what businesses would receive those masks but is hopeful to have more information at next week’s meeting.
“As we are seeing an increase in at-home testing, even prior to that new availability, we did start an at-home testing guidance survey, so a COVID-positive free survey, which allows us to get quick guidance out to people who are testing positive at home and updating our documents that way,” Prochazka said.
That survey can be found on the PPHD.org website.
If you are homebound or have a condition that makes it hard for you to access a COVID vaccine, Call Vianey Zitterkopf, RN at 308-430-8390 or Janet Felix, LPN at 308-672-4653.
People who are fully COVID vaccinated will not be required to quarantine due to close contact. If you have lost your COVID vaccine card, go to https://tinyurl.com/2zh7uhhu.