 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panhandle COVID-19 cases rise rapidly
0 Comments
top story

Panhandle COVID-19 cases rise rapidly

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Panhandle public health officials are seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, particularly among youth age groups, over the past week.

Over the past seven days, the Panhandle had 775 reported cases with an additional 176 cases reported sinc​e the dashboard was updated Wednesday morning, according to Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Director. Children ages 0-19 represent 28% of the overall COVID cases with a reported 58 cases for children ages 0 to 9 years old and 161 cases for children ages 10-19.

Panhandle COVID-19 cases by county

County COVID cases
Banner 4
Box Butte 124
Cheyenne 92
Dawes 28
Deuel 6
Garden 10
Grant 3
Kimball 28
Morrill 56
Scotts Bluff 413
Sheridan 11
Sioux 0

The Panhandle saw an influx in the number of positive cases compared to a week ago. Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel reported 886 cases per 100,000 people for the last 14 days, which nearly doubled to 1,618 cases per 100,000 people in the seven-day period across the 12-county area.

“Vaccines are our best defense against severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Engel said.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) State Epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue and his team completed an in-depth analysis of vaccination rates correlated to hospitalizations.

The analysis concluded that individuals who received the vaccine, but not the booster, were 11 times less likely to be hospitalized. More dramatically, individuals who got their booster shot were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized.

“This is actual Nebraska data for hospitalizations that’s a very significant story there in seeing the severity of the disease,” Engel said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 Numbers (March 2, 2020-Jan. 19, 2022)

Positive 16,914
Last week's cases (cases/100,000) 898.4
Last 7-day cases 775
Last week's positivity rate 16.6%
Deaths 270
Deaths pending verification 22
Active hospitalizations 25
Total cumulative hospitalizations 784

As cases rise, Tabi Prochazka, PPHD environmental health and electronic media coordinator, provided information about a new resource for at-home COVID-19 tests delivered by mail.

“You can get your free COVID test kit now available, and that website is www.covidtest.gov,” she said. “I completed the application … it’s very short and very simple. It is four free home COVID-19 tests … that usually ship in seven to 12 days.”

People can order four at-home tests per household, regardless of the number of people living there and citizenship status. The free tests are part of a White House push to offer 1 billion free COVID tests through a government website as the country’s omicron surge continues.

A similar at-home COVID test two-pack typically costs over $20 at the store, although the demand for such tests is causing dwindling supplies.

N95 masks will also be available for free at pharmacies and community health centers as early as next week, the White House announced Wednesday. Engel was unable to confirm what businesses would receive those masks but is hopeful to have more information at next week’s meeting.

“As we are seeing an increase in at-home testing, even prior to that new availability, we did start an at-home testing guidance survey, so a COVID-positive free survey, which allows us to get quick guidance out to people who are testing positive at home and updating our documents that way,” Prochazka said.

That survey can be found on the PPHD.org website.

If you are homebound or have a condition that makes it hard for you to access a COVID vaccine, Call Vianey Zitterkopf, RN at 308-430-8390 or Janet Felix, LPN at 308-672-4653.

People who are fully COVID vaccinated will not be required to quarantine due to close contact. If you have lost your COVID vaccine card, go to https://tinyurl.com/2zh7uhhu.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News