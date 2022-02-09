Panhandle COVID-19 numbers on decline

Numbers are on the downward trend for COVID-19 cases across the Panhandle after setting an all-time high for weekly confirmed cases two weeks ago. Panhandle Public Health District personnel reported the trend during the regular weekly COVID-19 Unified Command briefing Wednesday.
PPHD Director Kim Engel reported the number of confirmed positive cases over the past seven days was 164. Seven new deaths were reported with one death among 50 to 59-year-olds and two deaths among 60 to 69-year-olds, 70 to 79-year-olds and 80 years or older age groups. Twenty deaths are pending verification, but the total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began total 286 people.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Cases
|Banner
|1
|Box Butte
|14
|Cheyenne
|22
|Dawes
|3
|Deuel
|1
|Garden
|3
|Grant
|0
|Kimball
|3
|Morrill
|21
|Scotts Bluff
|93
|Sheridan
|3
|Sioux
|0
However, she noted that while the cases are lower, another factor that could contribute to the drop in number is people using at-home tests.
“Those numbers are not counted in our official numbers, but it’s better to be proactive and test at home,” she said.
The Panhandle’s case rate was 831 per 100,000 for the past 14 days. The first week of February’s rate was 1,545 per 100,000. The weekly positivity rate fell to 10.7%.
The Panhandle’s vaccination rates remain under the 50% threshold, Engel is hopeful to achieve, especially as vaccines are approved for younger children. Of all the 86,268 Panhandle residents, 40.85% are fully vaccinated. Breaking that down by age group, 75% of people ages 65 years and older, 53% of people ages 50 to 64 years olds, 43% of 30- to 49-year-olds, 27% of 16- to 29-year-olds and 9.4% of zero to 15-year-olds are fully vaccinated.
“For the age group of zero- to 15-year-olds, I think that number will increase because soon we will be able to vaccinate younger kids,” Engel said.
PPHD Assistant Health Director Jessica Davies noted the importance of staying informed as information comes out about young children ages 6 months to 4 years old being eligible for vaccines.
“We know this is a continued important step,” she said. “We will be issuing information and want people to look at credible sources for information about these research findings. It is very important to us for the public to be well informed.”
PPHD health officials also reminded the public that Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will provide at-home COVID-19 tests to residents. PPHD is still organizing locations across the communities to ensure easy access, but those details remain forthcoming.
Four free at-home COVID tests are also still available through the federal government by visiting COVIDtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233. Orders will ship in 7 to 12 days.