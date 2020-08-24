When Jeff Kelley announced he would be retiring as executive director of the Panhandle Area Development District (PADD) earlier this year, the board of directors began a search for his replacement. They found the candidate in their own office.

Bryan Venable, who has been with PADD since 2016, came aboard to serve as the organization’s business resources and social enterprise manager. Last year, he was named deputy director.

Venable, a 1992 Mitchell High School graduate, worked for Waite Lumber in Scottsbluff for 12 years. He managed the store for five years after the company was sold to Century Lumber.

“When I got out of retail, I joined a non-profit that worked with disadvantaged kids,” he said. “A couple of years later I came to work at PADD.”

As manager of the social enterprise program, Venable worked to provide grant funding for non-profit agencies that wanted to use a traditional business model to help fund their operation, making them more sustainable.

Locally, those grants have been awarded to the Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy and to Cirrus House.

Venable has worked extensively with the loan fund, extending funds to business start-ups throughout the region. Over the past three years, that program has loaned about $400,000, which helped create or maintain more than 40 jobs across the Panhandle.

“PADD is about helping communities and private enterprise with economic development opportunities,” Venable said. “We do a lot of different things but our focus is building on the work that’s already been done.”

One of the major projects coming up is helping communities work through the COVID-19 recovery process. In conjunction with Western Nebraska Community College, they will offer additional education for small businesses to help them get their operations running at full speed again.

“There have been some good projects happen in the area, although Sidney took a big hit with the loss of Cabela’s,” Venable said. “I think that small, organic growth is the way to create sustainable, long-term jobs.”

He said he also sees opportunities from growth in businesses where people work remotely. But that’s dependent on the area’s access to high-speed internet broadband.

“Access is really good in Scottsbluff and Gering, but not so much in rural areas,” he said. “That access has also been a focus within the state’s economic development plan.”

Venable said he supports organic business growth because it starts locally with people who live in the area.

“When you bring in a big company from outside, they have no personal connection or personal bond with the community,” he said. “To them, any major change is just a business decision.”

He added that when a company grows organically, it attracts local people as employees, people who will stay in the area over the long haul.

Organic growth also involves a matter of perspective.

“We have a lot to offer here and it’s a great place to live,” Venable said. “We have a lot more to offer than what some people think. Sometimes, I don’t think we give ourselves enough credit for what we have in the way of potential.”

Officially, Venable will take over as executive director on Sept. 1, although Kelley has agreed to stay on until the end of the year.

“We’re in the process of hiring two new planners and are involved in a number of projects,” Venable said. “We’re fortunate that Jeff is staying with us while we make the transition.”

One of first big issues they’ll tackle is in helping communities recover from a coronavirus pandemic once the immediate threat has passed.

Through unsettling times, Venable remains optimistic.

“I have a passion for the Panhandle and its prosperity,” he said. “I want to see it grow and develop economically. It’s a good place to live and raise a family. I want to see that for everyone.”