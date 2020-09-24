Panhandle drought deepens, no measurable precipitation in forecasts

Paula Brown mounted her paint horse, Bird, and took to the hills still black with soot to mark a road through her father’s property with pink flags. Much of the road was obscured from the efforts to fight the Hubbard’s Gap fire which raged for 4,000 acres across her father’s Angus ranch and a state wildlife management area in late August. Officials suspect the fire was human-caused, but said the exact method may be impossible to tell.
Despite the green shoots of grass poking up through the cinders, the air still has the smell of a grill left on too long. Brown stared over the ridge, looking over blackened piñon and ponderosa pine into the draw.
“Excuse me, I’m sorry if I get emotional, I just had seen this part,” she said, wiping away tears with her sleeve. “I can’t believe it’s all gone because of one stupid person.”
While the green grass gives her hope, she said the area needs more moisture.
“We’re going to need that snow desperately,” she said.
But the moisture might not come.
Drought conditions deepened in Nebraska this month, despite the cold snap earlier this month.
The U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday showed much of the Panhandle dropped to the third of four levels of drought severity, which hasn’t been seen since 2012. Much of Sioux County through Morrill County, into Scotts Bluff and pieces of Box Butte and Banner counties are now rated in extreme drought conditions. Much of the surrounding Panhandle remains at level two, in severe drought.
Agricultural Extension Climatologist Al Dutcher at the State Climate Office called it “an ugly situation.”
Dutcher cited the La Niña, the ocean-atmospheric interaction which often means the Southern United states sees hotter, drier winters. He said this could mean seeing sub-par snow pack across the Southern Rockies, which affects the Platte River. Irrigation demand has been lower in the wet years, but that could change with a dry winter.
“It is the specter of below normal snowfall that would be a concern for future water needs,” Dutcher said. “Even with below normal snow there may be adequate water supplies, but another dry summer with high water demand and these same reservoirs will likely be back to the low end of capacity.”
Often, La Niña years mean the fronts have little moisture, which could mean no meaningful precipitation in the Panhandle until early spring.
He said the area needs “a long three- to four-day rain event” which could happen in early October. Without wet weather, the area could see harsh impacts.
“We have pastures that have burnt up and are not going to grow back in time, and my major concern this time is wind erosion in wheat fields,” he said.
“When we get to these levels, it’s not good, there’s no other way to see it,” Dutcher said.
In addition to drought conditions, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a poor air quality advisory regarding smoke from wildfires across the West. The advisory is for people with preexisting conditions, the elderly and small children asking them to limit prolonged outdoor exposure.
Jared Allen, the warning coordination meteorologist at Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service, said that advisory is going to be in effect until Saturday, when some wind changes will most likely clear the air. But the heat, lack of rain, and low humidity fire conditions mean the state of Wyoming is a tinderbox, and will be under Red Flag conditions at least Thursday and Friday, Allen said.
“Wyoming and western Nebraska have seen drought conditions worsen dramatically,” he said. “We’re about five to 10 inches below normal where we ended the year.”
There is no precipitation forecast for the next week and it doesn’t look much better for the extended forecast.
“Wish I had better news in that department,” Allen said.
