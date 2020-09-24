Panhandle drought deepens, no measurable precipitation in forecasts

Paula Brown mounted her paint horse, Bird, and took to the hills still black with soot to mark a road through her father’s property with pink flags. Much of the road was obscured from the efforts to fight the Hubbard’s Gap fire which raged for 4,000 acres across her father’s Angus ranch and a state wildlife management area in late August. Officials suspect the fire was human-caused, but said the exact method may be impossible to tell.

Despite the green shoots of grass poking up through the cinders, the air still has the smell of a grill left on too long. Brown stared over the ridge, looking over blackened piñon and ponderosa pine into the draw.

“Excuse me, I’m sorry if I get emotional, I just had seen this part,” she said, wiping away tears with her sleeve. “I can’t believe it’s all gone because of one stupid person.”

While the green grass gives her hope, she said the area needs more moisture.

“We’re going to need that snow desperately,” she said.

But the moisture might not come.

Drought conditions deepened in Nebraska this month, despite the cold snap earlier this month.